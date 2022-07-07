Clark County Fire Department unveils newest lifesaving equipment

Clark County Fire Department unveiled their newest piece of lifesaving equipment: a Zoll X Series Monitor/Defibrillator.

According to a press release, the equipment was obtained via a $32,479 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The new tool will be assigned to Clark County Volunteer Fire Station 71 in Bunkerville, Nevada.

The monitor/defibrillator is said to provide life-support care when transporting those in need of cardiac attention.

Clark County Fire Department