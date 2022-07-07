ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge: Execution can’t proceed without religious requests

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUwZI_0gX2z90K00

A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection.

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.

Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest.

“Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials granted all of Gonzales’ requests except for allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand. The officials have argued allowing the hand holding could be a security risk as the adviser would be too close to the IV lines that deliver the lethal injection and the adviser would be in a location that would block the view of authorities and witnesses.

The preliminary injunction issued on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge in Houston that orders Texas prison officials to grant all of Gonzales’ religious accommodations follows a civil complaint the death row inmate had filed accusing the Texas prison system of violating his religious freedom.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said Wednesday her agency “is still evaluating the court’s decision.”

A spokesman for the Texas Attorney General’s Office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In court documents, the Texas Attorney General’s Office argued the prison system has not placed a “substantial burden on Gonzales’s religious exercise.”

“Not only will his spiritual advisor be physically present in the chamber thereby fulfilling Gonzales’s assertion of spiritual significance, she will also be intimately close in proximity to Gonzales and maintain physical contact on his chest over his heart,” the attorney general’s office wrote in court documents filed last month.

Various executions in Texas were delayed last year amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are put to death. In April 2021, the Texas prison system reversed a two-year ban on spiritual advisers in the death chamber but limited what they can do.

In March, the Supreme Court ruled states must accommodate the requests of death row inmates who want to have their spiritual advisers pray aloud and touch them during their executions.

In the high court’s opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts urged states to adopt clear rules in advance in order to avoid last-minute appeals to federal courts.

But the Texas prison system declined to formally update its rules, opting instead to review such requests on a case-by-case basis. Some defense attorneys worried that not outlining specific rules would result in more court challenges, like the one filed by Gonzales.

Gonzales’ was condemned for the killing of Townsend, who was the girlfriend of his drug dealer. Gonzales kidnapped Townsend from her Bandera County home in January 2001 after stealing drugs and money.

In a confession to police, Gonzales said he took her to his family’s ranch in neighboring Medina County, where he sexually assaulted her before fatally shooting her.

Townsend wasn’t found until October 2002, when Gonzales led authorities to her remains after receiving two life sentences for kidnapping and raping another woman.

Gonzales’ attorneys on Tuesday also asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stay his execution. Last week, they made a separate request to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve so Gonzales can make a kidney donation.

Comments / 3

Related
Slate

When Will Texas Stop Executing People Whose Death Sentences Are Unconstitutional?

Texas is at it again, once more thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court in a death penalty case. Last Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Terence Andrus, a prisoner on Texas’ death row. Two years ago, the court held that Andrus’ attorney had failed to present a mountain of mitigating evidence that could’ve saved his life. The court ruled that his counsel’s representation fell below the constitutional minimum and sent the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with instructions to consider whether the mitigating evidence could have made a difference in the mind of at least one juror.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney.Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.In a letter sent Wednesday, Gonzales' lawyers, Thea Posel and Raoul Schonemann, asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve so the inmate can be considered a living donor "to someone who is in urgent...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
The Center Square

Execution dates for six Oklahoma inmates set

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals set the execution dates for six men on death row, including one that some lawmakers say is innocent. The six men were among other death row inmates that challenged the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection protocol. U.S. District Court Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled against the men on June 6. District Attorney John O'Connor asked the appeals court to set execution dates for death row inmates that have exhausted their appeals," the court said in its ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Defense Attorneys#Prison
Narcity USA

These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Jake Wells

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Emmett Till Protestors March Inside Senior Living Facility Demanding Arrest of Woman Behind The Case

Sixty-seven years after the brutal lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a group of protestors is taking action to get the woman behind the case arrested. On Wednesday, civil rights activists and lawyers gathered at a senior living facility in Raleigh, North Carolina, demanding a decades-old arrest warrant be served to Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused Till of whistling at her at a grocery store in Money, Mississippi, in 1955.
RALEIGH, NC
UPI News

Oklahoma schedules 25 executions to begin in August

July 1 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma court on Friday scheduled the executions of 25 men over the next two and a half years, cases that the prisoners' lawyers say "exemplify systemic flaws" in the state's use of the death penalty. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled the executions in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jalyn Smoot

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy