Detroit, MI

Detroit police officer killed in shooting identified as Loren Courts

By Natalia Escalante
 4 days ago
A Detroit police officer and a suspect have died after a shooting incident on the city's west side Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Joy Road and Marlowe Street.

The Detroit Police Department said it received calls of a person firing shots in that area. Officers arrived to the scene around 7:32 p.m.

When police arrived, an officer was shot shortly after by a suspect with a Draco assault weapon, Chief James White said. The officer died from his injuries.

That officer has been identified as Loren Courts, a five-year veteran with the department a husband and a father of two.

Family member
Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts was shot and killed Wednesday night on Detroit's west side. He was a 5-year veteran of the force and was a father of two.

His wife, Kristine, posted on Facebook remembering her husband saying,

"Yesterday my husband, my children’s father was killed in the line of duty for Detroit police department. I write this not for you to say I’m so sorry but because this man was so much more than a police officer.

He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married. All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!

I’m broken, I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home.

I’m completely heartbroken me and my babies will never be the same. I already miss his hugs, his voice, his jokes, and his smile with those eyes. Rest In Peace daddy, we will never stop loving you."

WXYZ
Authorities on the scene after an officer-involved shooting in Detroit on July 6, 2022.

The officer's partner then returned fire at the suspect, who also died. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

White and Mayor Mike Duggan provided an update during a press conference Wednesday night.

“Tonight, we lost a hero in our department. Regardless of what side of the political aisle you’re on, on this issue of gun violence, there’s entirely too much gun violence in this city and too much gun violence in this country, and now we have an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” White said during the press conference. "The officers are heartbroken and they are constantly doing exactly what this community needs and what we want them to do, and that's put their lives on the line and work very hard for this city and this department day in and day out."

Detroit Police Chief James White speaks after DPD officer shot and killed

Duggan spoke with the officer's family and said they described his service and work in the community as his calling.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to all the officers out there working and tonight, we have an officer and a family with a debt that we can never repay," Duggan said. "This entire city is holding the family and their hearts tonight and we will be there every step of the way in the difficult days ahead."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks after officer shot & killed

Michigan State Police K-9 units assisted at the scene. Streets near the shooting shut down and people were advised to avoid the area.

"How do you tell a mom and a child what I just told them. It's outrageous," White said. "(The family) is heartbroken. Their soul is crushed. This is the worst day of their life and dad is not coming home, husband's not coming home and it's unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable."

