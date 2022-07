Sacandaga Lake, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a drowning that occurred on July 8, 2022, shortly after 4:00 p.m on Sacandaga Lake near Beacon Island. State Police from Mayfield and other first responders were called to Sacandaga Lake near Beacon Island in the town of Mayfield for a report of a man that went into the water and did not resurface.

