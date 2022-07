COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police shared some details on the case with the public on Wednesday. According to police, first responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales. The Crimes Against Children Unit was then notified after Emily was taken to the hospital where she passed away from injuries.

