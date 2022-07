NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many animal shelters in Tennessee have been struggling as many report high intake numbers. Following Independence Day weekend, many shelters have said that the festivities led to the loss of many pets who ran away from the fireworks. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, July 5th is reportedly the most popular day for dogs to run away from home and cats who are scared by fireworks.

