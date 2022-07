Netflix has reportedly divested itself of its planned Vince McMahon docuseries following the allegations against him over the past month. As you surely know at this point, McMahon was hit with new allegations in a Wall Street Journal report published today. The report states that in addition to the original alleged $3 million hush payment given to an employee he had an affair with, McMahon allegedly paid over $12 million over the past 16 years to four women involving sexual misconduct and infidelity. The allegations have surfaced as part an investigation by the WWE Board into the original $3 million payment.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO