ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

N.C. governor signs executive order protecting abortion access

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZDt5_0gX2whGw00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday shielding out-of-state abortion patients from extradition and prohibiting state agencies under his control from assisting other states’ prosecutions of those who travel for the procedure.

Cooper joined a growing number of Democratic governors seeking to offer sanctuary in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections.

In announcing the executive order, Cooper said he would use his authority over extradition warrants to protect providers and their patients from states that could punish residents who cross state lines to seek abortions. His executive order instructs Cabinet agencies not to comply with law enforcement agencies from other states pursuing information about abortion patients in North Carolina.

“This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel, right-wing, criminal laws passed by other states,” Cooper said Wednesday at a news conference alongside Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson.

State agencies under Cooper's control are prohibited from requiring a pregnant employee to travel to a state that restricts abortion access. Cooper also directed the Department of Public Safety to enforce a state law prohibiting any person from obstructing access to an abortion clinic or other health care facility.

Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability, which typically falls between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy. An abortion can be still performed after fetal viability when there is a medical emergency that could result in the pregnant person’s likely death.

Standing with several state legislative candidates, Cooper warned the midterm elections will be crucial in preserving abortion access, as his veto power could be nullified by a Republican supermajority. Republicans are currently three seats shy of a supermajority in the House and two seats shy in the Senate.

“People throughout the Southeast rely on North Carolina as an access point,” Johnson said. “Without Gov. Cooper’s help, without his veto, access for people in North Carolina and South Carolina, Tennessee and the entire region would be devastated.”

North Carolina Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald, who opposes abortion, called the executive order an “election year stunt, contrived to scare women.” She pointed out that state abortion laws have not changed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24.

Cooper, on a Friday call with President Joe Biden and eight other Democratic governors, said North Carolina abortion clinics have already seen an influx of out-of-state patients since the Supreme Court ruling.

Planned Parenthood clinics in North Carolina are scheduled to perform abortions for nearly 200 out-of-state patients this week, comprising one-third of their scheduled appointments, Dr. Katherine Farris of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said at the press conference. She expects those numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

North Carolina law states it is the governor’s “duty” to arrest and deliver any person charged in another state “with treason, felony or other crime, who has fled from justice and is found in this state.” The executive order says state law gives the governor discretionary authority over whether to fulfill demands of extradition.

Comments / 14

Related
Axios Charlotte

New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars

A new North Carolina law that loosens certain alcohol restrictions should be a boon for business, according to some in the restaurant and bar industry. What’s happening: Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 768 into law on Thursday afternoon. Among other changes, the law removes the requirement that customers become “members” at private bars in North Carolina. […] The post New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
kiss951.com

Sleep is Poor in North Carolina, According to a New Ranking

Goodnight, North Carolina! Or should I say good luck? If you’ve been having trouble sleeping lately, which might be because of all this thunder, lightning, and rain, it won’t be hard for you to believe that North Carolinas gets some of the worst nights’ sleep. It’s true...
POLITICS
WCNC

Big restriction lifted on North Carolina bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRDW-TV

Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina public health and livestock officials have identified a large population of Asian longhorned ticks infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County. This invasive species of tick is not commonly found in the United States, and bites from these ticks have caused...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Cooper
The Drive

A North Carolina Bill Would Ban Free Public EV Chargers Unless They Offer Free Gas Too

The Republican bill also allocates $50,000 to destroy existing chargers that aren’t in compliance. Republican North Carolina State Representative Ben Moss has introduced a new bill, H.B. 1049, that would ban free public electric vehicle chargers, unless free gas and diesel pump alternatives are also made available in the same space. If a town, county, or even the state's department of transportation has any free public EV chargers on land owned or leased by the state, and doesn't also add free gas and diesel pumps, the charger will be removed. The bill allocates $50,000 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year for the removal of any EV charging stations not in compliance.
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Northern Virginia town adopts gun buyback ordinance

(The Center Square) – A town in northern Virginia has adopted a gun buyback ordinance, which will allow residents to receive compensation for giving unwanted firearms to the town. The Dumfries Town Council approved the gun buyback program at a meeting this week. The ordinance the council adopted authorizes...
DUMFRIES, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Executive Order#Planned Parenthood#Politics State#Politics Governor#Raleigh#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Cabinet
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Receives $22.7 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Mine Lands

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

Why Flags In Virginia Are Flying Half-Staff July 6 - 9th

Courtesy of Bill Smith (CC 2.0) On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wccbcharlotte.com

New North Carolina Laws Now In Effect

CHARLOTTE, NC – Roughly 30 new laws are in effect in North Carolina as of July 1st. They touch on everything from the DMV, education, public employee pay, high school athletics, and liquor laws. Be prepared to pay more for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of...
sunny943.com

North Carolina is One of the Worst States for Sleep in the Country

Nothing is more important for us than getting some shut-eye, and here in North Carolina, we apparently get some of the worst sleep!. It’s no secret that the quality of our sleep is important for our health in multiple ways. Good sleep is essential to our physical and mental function, our ability to fight sickness, and to recharge our natural body processes.
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy