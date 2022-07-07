ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild reportedly extend defenseman Jacob Middleton

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456yqO_0gX2w47y00
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Minnesota Wild and defenseman Jacob Middleton have come to terms on a three-year contract extension. The contract is believed to carry a cap hit of just over $2.4M, a hefty raise for the now-signed restricted free agent.

Middleton played in his first full NHL season this past year at 26 years old. A seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, the 6′ 3″, 219-lb defenseman forced his way into the San Jose Sharks lineup this past season with a needed brand of physicality and impressive defensive results. It allowed the Sharks to net some solid value in return when they dealt him the Wild at this year’s Trade Deadline. Down the stretch, Middleton had five points in 21 regular-season games, averaging 17:55 per game. He added an assist in six playoff games.

Overall, Middleton’s netted four goals, 13 assists, and 17 points in 80 NHL games so far, with 14 of those points and 66 of those games coming this season.

Minnesota acquired him with the main intent of being tougher to play against, and the acquisition achieved that goal. His defensive play is a really nice byproduct too, and while his ceiling likely isn’t much higher than his current production, that $2.4M cap hit is a decent value if his defensive game continues at its current level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pavel Datsyuk plans to retire from hockey

Six years after leaving NHL ice, legendary Detroit Red Wings center Pavel Datsyuk has announced his plans to retire from professional hockey at age 43. Datsyuk informed the media of his decision while attending the retirement game of another former NHLer, Alexander Semin. Datsyuk, while not a member of the...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild re-sign goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury

Just as the draft is set to begin, the Minnesota Wild have finalized a deal with Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury will return to Minnesota on a two-year, $3.5M AAV deal, per a team announcement. The deal carries a full no-movement clause and has an even $3.5M salary for each year that it runs, which means the normal rules covering 35+ contracts will not apply to this deal.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche, goalie Darcy Kuemper discussing contract

The Colorado Avalanche are pushing to re-sign several of their pending unrestricted free agents, including goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports that Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic met with Kuemper’s representatives Wednesday morning in Montreal, and though there is no agreement yet, both sides want to continue talking as we inch toward free agent frenzy.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Jacob Middleton
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Detroit Red Wings

Free agency is now less than two weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There are several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings acquire netminder Ville Husso from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings decided to take a crack at signing Ville Husso before he hits the open market, acquiring the goaltender from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third-round pick in the draft. Though the team has not yet announced a contract extension, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest tweets that the two sides agreed to a three-year deal with an average annual value of $4.75M.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks hire Mike Yeo, Jeremy Colliton; Flyers hire Brad Shaw

The Canucks have filled out their coaching staff for next season. The team announced that they have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach. He takes over for Brad Shaw, who is leaving Vancouver to become an associate coach with the Flyers. Meanwhile, Vancouver has hired Jeremy Colliton as their new head coach with AHL Abbotsford, replacing Trent Cull, who has been promoted to an assistant coach in Vancouver. GM Patrik Allvin released the following statement about the moves:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Tsn#The Los Angeles Kings#Sharks
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly willing to trade Ilya Mikheyev's rights

It never did look like the Toronto Maple Leafs were going to be able to afford Ilya Mikheyev this summer, and now they’ve basically made it clear that an extension is off the table. Both Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic are reporting that the Maple Leafs’ front office has made it clear to teams around the league that Mikheyev’s rights are available for trade if they want to try and sign him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 13.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken hire Steve Briere as goaltending coach

During the 2021-22 season there was no team with a worse save percentage than the Seattle Kraken. The team has made a move to try and address that though not with an on-ice change. Instead, the team has hired goaltending coach Steve Briere, who had previously parted ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues hire Craig MacTavish as assistant coach

The Blues have made an addition to their coaching staff as the team announced that they’ve hired longtime NHL coach and executive Craig MacTavish as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff. GM Doug Armstrong released the following statement about the hire:. "Craig has spent 30 years in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Florida Panthers, Florida Everblades sign affiliation agreement

A partnership that always seemed to make sense has finally returned, as the Florida Panthers and Florida Everblades of the ECHL have signed a multi-year affiliation agreement. The deal brings the clubs back together for the first time since 2010 and comes on the heels of a Kelly Cup championship from the minor-league club.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Filip Forsberg, Predators haven't made 'a lot of progress' on new deal?

Recently, we covered how Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators’ negotiations on a new contract had been difficult, with both sides still “far apart” in terms of what a potential extension would look like. A week later, the situation remains uncertain. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on the status of the negotiations Thursday, clarifying that while the gap between the team and player is said to be less than $1M per year, there still has not been “a lot of progress” on finalizing a deal. With the eight-year term already agreed upon, that relatively small gap in the negotiation could cause the situation to drag on until potentially even the start of free agency.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy