COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers saw a 5 cent decrease in gas prices this week, but experts believe it may be short lived. AAA cites this drop as “market jitters” as oil traders speculated about a recession. This causes them to stop trading which lowered the price of crude oil by 20%. Crude oil makes of 60% of what you pay at the pump.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO