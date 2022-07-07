ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Man dies after grain truck hits power lines in Ohio

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEJwy_0gX2vy4G00
Credit: Getty Images

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the grain truck he was driving struck power lines in Ohio Wednesday.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for an electrocution at approximately 9:56 a.m. on the 1000 block of Township Road 1806.

Deputies at the scene were told the man was driving the truck near the road when the auger attached to the truck hit electrical wires.

Sheriff’s deputies, Hayesville squad members, and the City of Ashland’s emergency squad attempted CPR on the man but were not successful.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim.

The Ashland County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
TiffinOhio.net

Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Carey

Carey, Ohio — A male suspect is in custody following a shooting incident Sunday morning in Carey. According to Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn, officers with the Carey Police Department were dispatched to a call at 7:53 a.m. regarding a suspicious male subject in the Newhard Street area. Carey PD...
CAREY, OH
WECT

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ashland County, OH
Accidents
Ashland County, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death on Canton porch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W. Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton,...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The US Coast Guard’s Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise Marina in Sandusky on Thursday. According to the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes division, they responded to a pollution threat caused by the fire. Officials said multiple boats...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Accident#Hayesville
WDTN

Ohio cyclist dies after being run over twice

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cyclist was killed after being run over twice early Tuesday in Cleveland. According to Cleveland police, it happened at around 12:27 a.m. A 2003 Chevrolet pick-up was being operated by an unknown person, according to police. An Audi was being driven by an unknown driver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.3 WKFR

Elderly Ohio Man Attacks Costco Shopper with Motorized Cart

Man uses a motorized cart as a weapon in a fight over a parking spot at the Mayfield Heights Costco. It's a funny story if you're not the person on the receiving end of the 69-year-old man's rage. This easily avoidable confrontation took place both inside the store as well as in the parking lot. Police were called as the incident escalated according to Cleveland.com,
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
newsforce247.com

Updated Information on bomb threat

On July 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM, the Marion County Dispatch Center received a phone call from a. man claiming to have seen a bomb at the Ohio State Marion Campus and gave a room number of. where this device was seen. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Officers...
MARION, OH
Boston 25 News

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio 300 fish, six ducks, five snakes, five dogs, four ferrets, three turtles, three tarantulas, two geese, two alligators, a cat, a rabbit, a scorpion and a snapping turtle were all found inside the Portage County home. (Portage County Sheriff’s Office)
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Two Arrested After Drug Operations this Week in Wyandot County

Two Upper Sandusky residents were arrested earlier this week after search warrants were served at two locations in the city and one in Sycamore. According to a release, warrants were served at 1049 North Warpole Street and 315 North Eighth Street in Upper Sandusky and the other was served at 4491 State Route 67 Sycamore.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy