ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Child injured in go-kart accident in Sandwich

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – A child was injured in a reported go-kart accident in Sandwich. Rescuers responded to a Mill Road residence shortly after...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
STONEHAM, MA
capecod.com

New details: Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday at approximately 5:45 PM, multiple 911 calls came into the Barnstable Police Department 911 center reporting a vehicle that had hit several cars on Independence Drive in Hyannis and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, a gray Kia sedan with heavy front end damage, was located shortly thereafter by BPD patrol units in a nearby parking lot on Independence Drive. BPD officers attempted to stop the Kia in the parking lot, however it fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns for the general public, the pursuit of the Kia was terminated.
HYANNIS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Go Kart#Traffic Accident#The Sandwich High School#Cape Wide News
capecod.com

Head-on crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcycle rider transported to Rhode Island Hospital after crash

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing on Saturday. At approximately noon, Norton Police shut down West Main Street at Freeman Street due to a motorcycle crash with injury. According to witnesses, police attempted to stop the rider when he took off and rear-ended an SUV. The male operator appeared...
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Norton

NORTON Mass. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Norton. Lieut. Todd Jackson said the accident happened around noon on West Main and Freeman Streets. Police attempted to stop two men on separate motorcycles. However, both sped off from police. When...
NORTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massive fire destroys Newton home

NEWTON - A huge fire destroyed a home in Newton Friday night.It took firefighters more than three hours to put out the four-alarm fire on Gray Cliff Road. Neighbors called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. to report that the house was fully engulfed in flames."That's the most fire I've seen in one place at one time in my career," Deputy Fire Chief Eric Fricke said.The residents were not home at the time, and no one was hurt. The house is located on top of a hill, and Fricke said the small water main made dousing the flames "a real problem...
NEWTON, MA
capecod.com

Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The fire at 38 Uncle Vinie’s Road appeared to start on the outside of the structure. Firefighters doused the flames and checked for any extension to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Officials respond to near-drowning in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the beach at the end of Wheeling Avenue. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Fire breaks out at Oak Bluffs laundromat

OAK BLUFFS – A fire broke out at an Oak Bluffs laundromat about2 PM Friday. The fire reportedly involved two dryers at the Wash Ashore laundry on Circuit Avenue. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WCVB

Massive fire rips through Newton Centre home, causing it to collapse

NEWTON, Mass. — State and local fire officials are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire that destroyed a Newton, Massachusetts, home late Friday night. Video from the scene showed flames shooting from a three-floor, 5,000-square-foot home on Gray Cliff Road, just off Beacon Street. Newton Fire officials say...
fallriverreporter.com

Westport Fire Department: 3 sent to the hospital after car hits deer on Westport highway

Three were sent to the hospital after a crash in Westport. Westport Police and Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 88 this morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, a vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up and then obstructing the driver’s view. The vehicle crossed into the north bound lane and came to rest in the brush.
WESTPORT, MA
capecod.com

Fire Rips Through Historic, 17th-Century Inn on Nantucket

NANTUCKET (AP) — A fire ripped through a historic landmark on Nantucket Saturday morning, leaving the centuries-old structure heavily damaged. Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the Veranda House inn, which dates back to the 17th century. The inn is located in downtown Nantucket. The Yarmouth Fire Department...
NANTUCKET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy