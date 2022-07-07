Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Phillips County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Phillips County through 630 PM MDT At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Valley, or 9 miles east of Holyoke, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Holyoke and Pleasant Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO