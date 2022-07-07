ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Knoxville Baseball – July 6, 2022

By Derek Cardwell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Baseball Squad has completed a 20-12 season and will take on...

Top Ranked Winterset Ousts Pella SB Team

Pella’s defense faltered Saturday night in a 9-2 softball loss to #1 Winterset in a class 4A regional semifinal as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed five errors in the second and third innings combined as the Huskies scored all nine runs in those two frames to take control.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Travels to Ankeny for Substate Semifinal

The Indianola baseball team heads to Ankeny Monday for a matchup with the Hawks in the substate semifinal round Monday evening, after dispatching Ottumwa 5-1 in a one-hitter on Friday. The Indians come in with stellar pitching performances in their last six games, giving up more than four runs just one time, and will have to repeat that performance against an Ankeny squad that features one of the best offenses in the entire state, with seven lineup regulars batting over .300. The game can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.
ANKENY, IA
Pella Hosts Newton in 3A Baseball Round of 32

Following the program’s first postseason win since 2016, the Pella baseball team now has eyes on a much shorter turnaround between victories and a deeper playoff run Monday when they host conference opponent Newton in the Class 3A Substate 7 semifinals. The Dutch and Cardinals played all three of...
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson College Director of Sport Performance

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College Director of Sport Performance Sam Schmitz about training in the offseason, how to work out efficiently, and advice to younger athletes. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
INDIANOLA, IA
Twin Cedars Hopes To Draw On Regional Final Experience For Monday’s Game

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad is on the doorstep of the State Tournament. Two years ago, the Sabers fell to Wayne when most of the players on the team were just freshmen and sophomores. Now, two years later, the class 1A #7 Sabers have another shot at getting to Fort Dodge. Standing in their way is #11 Sigourney. While this may be Twin Cedars’ most difficult opponent to date, Coach Zack Dunkin is confident his team will find the experience they need to draw on playing in the regional final, and playing at home…
CEDAR, IA
Pella Softball Seeks Major Upset in Winterset

The Pella softball team faces a daunting road in the Class 4A regional semifinals as they travel to the presumed favorites to win the Class 4A state championship today. Top-ranked Winterset looms as the Huskies and their high powered offense aim to run to Fort Dodge, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off a major upset following a six-inning 14-4 victory over Oskaloosa.
PELLA, IA
Racing Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Norwalk Softball Keeps Postseason Alive with 5-1 Over Xavier

The Norwalk High School softball team took care of business Saturday night defeating Cedar. Rapids Xavier 5-1 in the Class 4A Region 6 Semi-final. The Warriors were led on the night by Ace pitcher Zadie Wadle who only surrendered one run on two hits in 7 innings of work. The game was scoreless through four innings until a one out walk in the 5th was followed up by a Kaylee Cary 2 run home run that would give the Warriors the lead they would never relinquish.
NORWALK, IA
Pella Baseball Knocks Off Panthers in Substate Opener

It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
PELLA, IA
Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Beats Highland, Regional Finals Up Next

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad has advanced to the class 1A Regional finals after a 4-1 victory over Highland on Friday night. The Sabers got a great pitching effort by Grace Bailey, who struck out nine and allowed just two hits. Offensively, the Sabers got production from Rylee Dunkin and Cristen Durian with two hits and an RBI while Brooke Roby drove in two. The Sabers will host Sigourney on Monday with the winner going to the State Tournament in Fort Dodge.
CEDAR, IA
Indianola Baseball Hosts Ottumwa in Substate Quarterfinal

The Indianola baseball team begins their postseason journey tonight, hosting the Bulldogs of Ottumwa in the substate quarterfinal round. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs in a doubleheader back in May 5-2 and 7-4, and have won six of their final eight regular season games after a three-game skid in June.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Holds Ottumwa to One Hit in Postseason Win, Softball Starts Postseason Tonight

The Indianola baseball team advanced to the Class 4A substate 7 semifinals Friday evening, with a 5-1 win over Ottumwa. Brady Blake and Kaden Ritchie combined to throw a one-hitter against the Bulldogs, who scored their lone run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Indians then followed up with five unanswered runs, with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake in the second inning to take their first lead 2-1, then scored a run on a wild pitch, a solo home run by Blake, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Jack Strong in the next three innings.
INDIANOLA, IA
Mayberry, McCarl, Scelzi Get Wins At Knoxville Raceway

Three exciting and down to the last lap A-Mains captivated fans at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as heard live on 95.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com KRLS3. With three laps left in the Pro Sprints race, Mike Mayberry was in 3rd place about a straightaway behind Mike Johnston and Scotty Johnson. Three laps later, Mayberry found himself in victory lane after getting a good run off of turn two and blowing by both drivers to take the win. The 360s may have been even better as Terry McCarl won for the second straight week passing Aaron Reutzel and holding on for the win as the two battled for the last two laps. The 410s also put on a show with Gio Scelzi holding off Brian Brown after several restarts. The points race also got a lot tighter in the 360s as Clint Garner failed to time trial but rebounded for a 9th place finish, but only unofficially holds a two point lead over McCarl. More racing is coming up next Saturday with the Marion County Fair getting started.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Registration Open for PACE Alliance Golf Outing

The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
PELLA, IA
Pella Christian Softball Season Ends at Van Meter

The Pella Christian softball team was unable to avoid the revenge of Van Meter Friday night, having their season came to a end with a 10-0 road loss in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Bulldogs gained control of the game in the...
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Softball Season Ends Against Fairfield

The #12 Knoxville softball team never found their footing in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals against #13 Fairfield, falling 10-2 in a postseason game heard live on 95.3 KNIA Saturday. The Trojans used speed and took advantage of two Panther errors to score five runs in the first inning. From...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Chamber Golf Open on July 20th

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Roosevelt Walks It Off on the Warriors/ Warrior Softball Set for Postseason

The Norwalk Warrior baseball team fell to the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders 3-2 Friday, in the Class 4A, Substate 8 first round. Coming into the matchup both teams knew Friday’s game could be a close one as Norwalk Ace Ian Fisher and Roosevelt Ace Shea Stickel both had era’s around hovering around 1, and both teams had battled in tight games in their two previous matchups including a 1 run 11 inning duel back in May.
NORWALK, IA

