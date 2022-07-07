Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Knoxville Baseball – July 6, 2022

Three exciting and down to the last lap A-Mains captivated fans at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as heard live on 95.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com KRLS3. With three laps left in the Pro Sprints race, Mike Mayberry was in 3rd place about a straightaway behind Mike Johnston and Scotty Johnson. Three laps later, Mayberry found himself in victory lane after getting a good run off of turn two and blowing by both drivers to take the win. The 360s may have been even better as Terry McCarl won for the second straight week passing Aaron Reutzel and holding on for the win as the two battled for the last two laps. The 410s also put on a show with Gio Scelzi holding off Brian Brown after several restarts. The points race also got a lot tighter in the 360s as Clint Garner failed to time trial but rebounded for a 9th place finish, but only unofficially holds a two point lead over McCarl. More racing is coming up next Saturday with the Marion County Fair getting started.

