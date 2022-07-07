ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Conover Says He Didn’t Have Patience For Naomie Olindo During Southern Charm Filming

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
She’s baaaaack. Patricia Altschul isn’t the only person welcoming Naomie Olindo back to Southern Charm with open arms. I am fully here for Naomie’s comeback after breaking up with Metul Shah. I also look forward to her firm stance on holding Kathryn Dennis accountable at all times. The season premiere was only a taste of what’s to come (or so I hope).

Though Craig Conover seemed cool, calm, and collected about having Naomie back in Charleston in the Season 8 opener, he admits that things will change as the season progresses. In an interview with Page Six he admitted that filming Southern Charm with his ex Naomie was “not great.”

“It’s not normal to hang out with your ex as much as you do when we’re doing these projects,” Craig explained. He added that Charleston is a “really incestuous town,” meaning it is not uncommon to run into an ex- out on the town.

“You’ll get to see me and Naomie butt heads,” Craig teased. He admitted that, despite being open to the idea of Naomie coming back to the show, he ended up seeing her more than he “wanted” to.

“I think I was very accommodating about her being back [after her brief hiatus]. I was very welcoming, like, ‘Come on back! Screw it, the fans would love to see you.’ And then, you know, I don’t have a lot of patience for her, which is something that you’ll get to see,” he explained. “But I’m just like, yeah, there’s a reason we’re exes. And now we’re together all the time.”

Shep Rose, who has his issues with Craig this season, took his friend’s side during the interview saying, “[Naomie] agitated you on certain levels at times, because you guys know each other so well, and I can understand that. That would be difficult.”

Fans of Southern Charm have only gotten a taste of what’s to come between Craig and Naomie so far. Not only has Naomie met Craig’s new boo, Paige DeSorbo, but these exes have also talked about their Vegas hook-up very openly both on and off-camera. This *should* get interesting.

TELL US – ARE YOU ENJOYING SOUTHERN CHARM SO FAR? THOUGHTS ON CRAIG AND NAOMIE HAVING TO FILM TOGETHER AGAIN?

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Bravo/NBCU]

Sophie
3d ago

Metul Shah seemed very controlling when he was on the show. I remember Naomi wanted to purchase a cookie or some sweet confection. And Metul snatched it from her hand and gave her a lecture on why it was bad for her....RED flags started flying then.....

