Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date
By Garrett Bergquist
WISH-TV
4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”:. Catch what abortion legislation in Indiana could look like going forward. Listen to state democrats’ ‘bait and switch’ claim on July’s upcoming special session. Hear partisan reaction to President Biden’s handling of the economy....
Elected officials and candidates running for office representing Hamilton County are encouraging Hoosiers to voice their support for pro-choice rights when the state Legislature convenes for a special session later this month. More than 75 people turned out in solidarity July 2 during a rally organized by the Hamilton County...
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been two weeks since the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and — just like the past two weekends — people who feel strongly about the issue gathered across the country to show their support or opposition to abortion. In Indianapolis...
Governor Holcomb called the special session to pass a 225-dollar tax rebate, to help Hoosiers struggling to deal with higher prices. But he and legislative leaders announced last week they’d delay actually gaveling in for 19 days, while Republicans work on a bill to limit abortion. 10 of the...
Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
There is a lot taking place with the Indiana General Assembly as it relates to abortion access. Sadly, none of it looks overly promising for pro-life activists. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray met with Governor Eric Holcomb Thursday. At the conclusion of that meeting, Bray refused to answer questions from reporters and was “ushered away from the press.”
Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is moving to Michigan. Meanwhile, Indiana is added to a list of states on a list restricting government-funded travel by California lawmakers.
INDIANAPOLIS – The state is making progress with Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments as uncertainty remains over the timeline for a proposed second round of direct relief to Hoosiers. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, over 1.5 million Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been issued to 2 million taxpayers as of July 6. The department […]
A new Indiana law went into effect at the start of the month that requires school boards to have a public comment period at all public meetings. Under the new law, public comment must be allowed at public meetings regardless of whether it is a regular, special or emergency meeting. The only school board meetings that don’t require public comments are executive sessions, which are closed to the public and the media.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has allowed an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifted the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the dilation and evacuation abortions. The law took effect immediately, according to the state attorney general’s office, and is the first tightening of Indiana’s anti-abortion laws since the Supreme Court decision. Indiana could have more sweeping abortion restrictions by next month as the Republican-dominated Legislature is scheduled to begin a special legislative session on July 25. Barker granted a request from the Indiana attorney general’s office to lift her order, writing that the Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning the 1973 landmark ruling that made abortion legal nationwide removed the “linchpin holdings” for her analysis.
Despite many economic experts’ worst fears early in the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local government budgets have proven resilient over the last two years. With much of the economy shut down or hobbled as a result of the pandemic, forecasters initially worried that states and localities would collect substantially lower amounts of sales and income tax and face major budget shortfalls as a result. But behind falling unemployment, rising wages and strong consumer spending, income and sales taxes have produced stronger-than-expected revenues since the initial shock of the pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's note: At the time this story aired, none of the Republican members of the General Assembly answered 13 Investigates survey questions. On July 8th, Rep. John Jacob R-District 93 reached out to report his press secretary overlooked 13 Investigates emails. His survey responses have been added.
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indiana clergy leaders is calling on the governor to press for new gun safety laws in the state. A recent open letter published in the Indianapolis Star calls on Governor Eric Holcomb to use this month’s special session to repeal the state’s new permitless carry law that law took effect […]
STATEWIDE — Less than five months away from the general election in November, Libertarians in Indiana are more confident than ever that they can disrupt the long-time two-party stranglehold on Indiana’s political landscape. “I think we’re going to break some records,” said Indiana Libertarian Party chairman Evan McMahon...
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s abortion laws will likely be tightened even before the Legislature is expected to start debating additional abortion restrictions later this month. Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana conceded defeat Friday in their fight to block two anti-abortion laws following the U.S....
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Sunday, July 10. Gov. Holcomb...
WASHINGTON D.C - Politico.com is reporting Transporation Secretary and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has changed his residency from Indiana to Michigan, where he plans to vote this fall, a spokesperson confirmed to Politico. Politico reports Buttigieg’s move was for family reasons, specifically, his husband’s family, a Department...
You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.
As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Illinois in 2022. Description: Creates a state constitutional right to collective bargaining. Click here for more details.
Comments / 14