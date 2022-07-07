ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

By Garrett Bergquist
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 14

Kingdom Kid
3d ago

Guess the GOP is doing what they normally do, whine about what Dems aren't doing, and do nothing when in power to assist the common man. I thought gas prices were too high? Thought inflation was kicking your butt? The GOP in Indiana has the power to immediately reduce your gas prices by 75 cents a gallon, and instead, push the original date of the special session out 19 more days so they can put legislation together tell women what to do with their bodies, but ignore the real needs of the working poor. The most glaring thing is, y'all fall for it EVERY SINGLE TIME.

Reply
5
Kat Lindsey
3d ago

who cares if its dems or Republicans? the facts are that Holcomb's been going behind all our backs and lieing , saying he is working on gas prices and such , when hes having secret meetings about taking away abortion rights. wtf Indiana wake up !!! get him out. he already made enough money , kick him to the curb!!!!!

Reply(1)
2
 

