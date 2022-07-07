4 hurt in East Tampa shooting; police investigating

Tampa police are using a surveillance tactic that's been criticized as infringing on civil rights and even ruled unconstitutional in another state. State of play: Creative Loafing's Justin Garcia reports that TPD has been using geofencing, which collects data from any electronic device in an area designated by police within a certain time range to investigate suspected crimes. Why it matters: If your device goes near a geofence, you could find yourself the suspect of a crime — whether or not you committed one. Defense lawyers and civil rights advocates have argued that geofencing violates privacy protections in the Fourth...

