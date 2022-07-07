ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

4 hurt in East Tampa shooting; police investigating

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for the gunman who injured four people in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m., police responded to Courtland Street...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man arrested for murder of 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Tampa. Ronny Walker was charged with premeditated first degree murder on Thursday for the murder of Nilexia B. Alexander, who was a runaway out of Temple Terrace according to the Tampa Police.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Altercation at bar leads to deadly South Tampa shooting

TAMPA — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jarred Deon White and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to a July 8 shooting death in South Tampa. According to reports, TPD officers responded to the area of 401 S. Howard Avenue at 2:48 a.m. in reference...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tampa Police Department#Chelsea#Violent Crime#Tampa General Hospital#St Joseph S Hospital
10 Tampa Bay

Police search for missing Wisconsin man in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Spring police are searching for a man from Wisconsin they say went missing Friday evening while visiting his family. At around 7 p.m., the father of 21-year-old Raynor Stehno went to the Tarpon Springs Police Department to report his son missing. Police explain in a news release the father was worried because Stehno left the house earlier in the day and never returned.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FOUND SAFE: Deputies find missing 78-year-old

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies have located the 78-year-old man reported missing out of Bradenton. He is safe. Before he was found, Donald Arquette was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Alderwood Drive area, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Arquette is reportedly...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Bay News 9

Tampa family desperate to bring home injured niece after fatal crash in Mexico

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Cindy Garcia and her family are dealing with an incredible family loss, while also focused on a desperate effort to save their niece. Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, 12, was the only survivor of a deadly crash in Leon, Mexico, on June 23. Officials say a charter bus hit the pickup truck her father was driving head on. Her parents, Maria and Cruz, and her grandparents, Enrique and Alicia, died in the crash. Jasmin suffered critical injuries.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa police use controversial surveillance tactic

Tampa police are using a surveillance tactic that's been criticized as infringing on civil rights and even ruled unconstitutional in another state. State of play: Creative Loafing's Justin Garcia reports that TPD has been using geofencing, which collects data from any electronic device in an area designated by police within a certain time range to investigate suspected crimes. Why it matters: If your device goes near a geofence, you could find yourself the suspect of a crime — whether or not you committed one. Defense lawyers and civil rights advocates have argued that geofencing violates privacy protections in the Fourth...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Motorcyclist killed after hitting 3 vehicles in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in an unincorporated part of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said G.W. Sowell, 37, of Lake Wales was heading north on Buck Moore Road at a high speed. As...
LAKE WALES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland Police arrest 13-year-old girl at abortion rights protest for using megaphone

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl from Lakeland is facing charges over her use of a megaphone at an abortion rights rally. Lillie (Raine) Johnson's arrest was captured on video by her mother and has now been viewed on TikTok nearly 10 million times. It shows two officers walking Lillie away from the rally and placing her in one of their cruisers, before taking her to the department.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy