‘Operation North Star’ nets more than a hundred felony arrests in the metro area

By Natasha Robin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime across New Orleans is at a level that many consider a crisis. Now, we’re getting a better idea of the amount of violent offenders being taken off the streets. The NOPD today, tells FOX 8, that in the month of June, NOPD...

Dead person found inside wrecked vehicle at City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead person was found early Sunday (July 10) inside a wrecked vehicle at the eastern edge of City Park, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details, but said the male body was found around 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue. The identity and age of the victim were not disclosed.
Gunfire in New Orleans CBD

A man was shot multiple times Saturday night along a busy stretch of bars, restaurants and hotels in New Orleans. NOPD says it happened in the 600 block of South Peters Street. That's just about a block off of Poydras Street. "Initial reports show that a male sustained multiple gunshot...
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West on Twin Span coming into New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The overturned rig appeared to be a tanker truck, whose trailer detached from its cab during the crash and slid at least 20 feet down the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
Baton Rouge man arrested with stolen checks, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell. The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to...
Man found dead in abandoned car in City Park on Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred in City Park on the intersection of Wisner and Filmore Avenue around 6:30 a.m. this morning. NOPD reports that an unknown man was found in an abandoned vehicle. EMS declared the victim deceased on the...
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
Two killed, one injured in crash early Sunday morning in St. Tammany

Two Lacombe residents died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish, state police said. The crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on U.S. 190 near Dresden Drive, killed 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer. Investigators with Troop L of the Louisiana State Police determined...
Neighbors on edge after 2 Bayou St. John carjackings hours apart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two carjackings unfolded in the Bayou St. John neighborhood just hours apart and police believe they’re connected. “A carjacking right here on a major street through our neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon. It’s scary,” said one neighbor. The first carjacking happened...
Two armed suspects followed woman home, tried to carjack her car in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — An attempted carjacking happened in Metairie on Friday night around 11:15 p.m., two males with guns confronted two victims and demanded their vehicle and the victim's purse. However according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, whenever the two suspects tried to take the vehicle on the 200...
State Police: Three killed after truck slammed into tree on LA 16

FRANKLINTON - Three people were killed Sunday morning after their car slammed into a tree on LA 16 in Washington Parish. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of LA 16 and LA 25. It claimed the lives of 29-year-old Juan Munoz, 32-year-old Ramon Munoz and 22-year-old Martin Vega.
1 stabbed, another shot in separate Friday homicides, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in separate homicides Friday morning (July 8), according to the New Orleans Police Department. In the first incident, police say a man was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Bienville Street around 3 a.m. Police did not elaborate, nor did they name a possible suspect or motive.
