Oregon State

Oregon working to trace and vaccinate against monkeypox

KGW
 4 days ago

There are only a few confirmed cases,...

www.kgw.com

KGW

Fentanyl-driven overdoses jump, officials urge naloxone

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis released Thursday has found that drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Preliminary data indicate that the trend is continuing this year, officials said. The...
OREGON STATE
KGW

What would make Washington rest areas better? The state wants to hear from you

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — When you gotta go, you gotta go. And the state wants to make that experience more enjoyable, at least at roadside rest stops. Drivers are encouraged to fill out surveys on their recent visits to any of the 47 rest stops along state and federal highways in Washington. The surveys will be collected up until Labor Day, Sept. 5.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver dies in Hazel Dell rollover crash Saturday night

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said. Authorities said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado apparently struck a center median in the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street, then went off the road and rolled the vehicle onto its top.
HAZEL DELL, WA

