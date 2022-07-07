Oregon working to trace and vaccinate against monkeypox

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis released Thursday has found that drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Preliminary data indicate that the trend is continuing this year, officials said. The...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's current COVID-19 wave has been lengthened by the arrival of a series of new and increasingly transmissible strains of the omicron variant, but Oregon Health and Science University's forecast predicts — at least for the moment — that the peak is coming soon.
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — When you gotta go, you gotta go. And the state wants to make that experience more enjoyable, at least at roadside rest stops. Drivers are encouraged to fill out surveys on their recent visits to any of the 47 rest stops along state and federal highways in Washington. The surveys will be collected up until Labor Day, Sept. 5.
SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID cases are once again climbing in Washington state and so are hospitalizations. However, despite guidelines from the CDC urging masking, Gov. Jay Inslee says he isn't going to reinstate mask mandates. At least not yet. According to the Washington State Department of Health's Covid-19 Data...
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon is just one week away from hosting the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, marking the first time the event has been held in a U.S. city. The event begins July 15 and runs through July 24. Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest (BBBS) is recruiting more BIPOC volunteers. Many kids are now asking for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) Big Brothers, saying they're more relatable. At last check, there are about 250 kids waiting for a mentor. KGW's Lamar Hurd...
PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said. Authorities said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado apparently struck a center median in the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street, then went off the road and rolled the vehicle onto its top.
