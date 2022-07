CALEDONIA (Miss.)-The Cavaliers’ program reached new heights in 2021. Caledonia went 11-2 and advanced to the 4A north half championship for the first time. “This group got experience last year and contributed to our historic run but that season is over. We store it away and see what this year’s team will do and hopefully, we make history again. That’s the goal,” head coach Michael Kelly said.

CALEDONIA, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO