ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NY Republican lieutenant governor nominee Alison Esposito bids farewell to NYPD

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, punctuated her 25-year career in law enforcement with a ceremonial walkout from her onetime Brooklyn command.

“Serving in the NYPD, my officers and the people we served were my life. I never imagined any other path,” Esposito said in a statement.

The ceremonial end to her NYPD career included cheers and praise from former colleagues following her official retirement from the force after becoming the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor after the June 28 primary, according to her campaign.

The second-generation cop joined New York’s Finest in 1997 where she served in Manhattan and the Bronx, with stints in plain clothes and anti-gang units, before rising to commanding officer of the 70th Precinct in central Brooklyn, according to her campaign website.

She has leaned on her law enforcement background while explaining her latest career move running for lieutenant governor alongside Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), the GOP nominee for governor, this November against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuCxK_0gX2rM6q00
NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito ended her 25-year career in law enforcement Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW5Li_0gX2rM6q00
Alison Esposito is the republican nominee for lieutenant governor and is Lee Zeldin’s running mate.

“One day, I looked at the seat I was sitting in and the hat that I was wearing and I realized it wasn’t enough,” she said in the statement.

If elected, she would be the first openly LGBTQ person to hold statewide office.

Esposito has become an outspoken surrogate since then for Zeldin, who is campaigning on a tough-on-crime message while blasting Democrats for supporting changes to cash bail and other criminal justice reforms amid rising crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5VoD_0gX2rM6q00
If elected, Alison Esposito would be the first openly LGBTQ person to be elected to statewide office.

Esposito would have few formal powers if elected beyond serving as the nominal president of the state Senate, but her career in law enforcement adds to Zeldin’s campaign messaging about being the candidate of law and order.

“With a nearly 25 year career as a leader in the largest police force in the country, Alison will be a critical voice in our administration’s efforts to combat the rampant crime plaguing New York. This is one of many areas that Alison brings limitless passion, vision, and experience to help save our state,” Zeldin said in a statement.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

The Worst Place To Call Home In New York State

You never want to live somewhere people will shake their heads and ask why you live in that city or town. USA Today put together a list of all the worst cities to live in state by state. Looking at New York State, the city that makes the list shouldn't shock anyone.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

New York Sheriff’s Association responds to new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Sheriff’s Association has responded to the State’s new gun law which started to go into effect on Wednesday. The NYSSA criticized the legislation that went into effect on July 6 which makes it a class-A misdemeanor to buy or unlawfully sell a body vest. NYSSA said the […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Busts 52 Illegal Cannabis Storefronts And Trucks

New York State isn't playing when it comes to cracking down on illegal cannabis sellers. While adult use is legal for anyone 21 years or older, the state wants its share of the green, literally. Legal storefronts have not opened yet for adult use, but that hasn't stopped enterprising people from setting up shop.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

NY forcing gun carry applicants to turn over social media info to state

A new gun control law in New York will force concealed carry license applicants to provide a list of their social media accounts that they have operated for at least three years so the government can determine if the individual is “of good moral character.”. Signed into law by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
NEWS10 ABC

Gun shops brace for imminent new laws

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New gun laws are on the way in New York, as the state responds to mass shootings across the country, as well as last month’s Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing concealed carry law. Some of the laws are set to take effect in September.
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Republicans#Lieutenant Governor#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#The 70th Precinct#Democratic
NJ.com

I work in N.Y. but live in N.J. Why do I have to pay N.J. tax?

Q. I’ve been a resident homeowner in New Jersey for nine years. I work in New York City. I am being pursued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation to pay taxes from 2015 to 2019 in the amount of $11,000. I have already paid $3,000. Why do I have to pay New Jersey taxes when I did not work in New Jersey but in New York all this time?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Staten Island Advance

Applications now open for N.Y. civil service exam; here are the law enforcement jobs available

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wanted: New York law enforcement officials for schools, parks and other state facilities. For this reason, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the application period is now open for New York State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam. State officials estimate 400 entry-level law enforcement positions statewide will be filled over the next year.
JOBS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy