POLICE LOG: 7-7-2022

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Vontago Grant , 33, of 21 Cunarad Way, East Boston, was arrested on a warrant charge for unarmed assault to rob and assault and battery on a disabled person 60+ years of age at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Kristen Moscone , 37, of 33 Lincoln St., was arrested on a warrant charge for shoplifting by asportation, shoplifting by concealing merchandise, possession of a class A drug, and possession of a class B drug at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Federal Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday at 226 Walnut St.; at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday at 907 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday at Holyoke Street and Walnut Street; at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday at 56 S Elm St.; at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday at 9 Moon Road; at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at 60 Spencer St.; at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 395 Lynnway; at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Estes Street; at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday at 932 Lynnfield St.; at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday at 9 B St. Place; at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday at 1000 Western Ave.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at 44 Estes St. #14.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at 159 Pleasant St.; at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 9 Clifton Ave.

A report of an assault at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at 9 Clifton Ave. Floor 1; at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday at Henry Avenue and Washington Street.

Theft

A report of larceny at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Endicott St. #3; at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 570 Western Ave.

A report of shoplifting at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday at 780 Lynnway; at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at 780 Lynnway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday at 90 Ford St.; at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday at 90 Ford St. #5.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday at 160 Neptune Blvd. #109.

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday at 83 N Common St. #2; at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at 58 Mall St. #2; at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at 94 Warren St. #1.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 104 Newhall St. Floor 1.

