Jefferson County, KY

Abortions stay in place as judge considers injunction blocking state laws

By MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A Jefferson circuit judge is giving both parties until July 18 to file pleadings before ruling on an injunction that would block two state laws on abortion following a day-long hearing Wednesday. Judge Mitch Perry, who issued a temporary restraining order on June 30...

Richard Vogel
2d ago

Stand up Kentucky for your moral and civil rights. Keep the babies alive and the oops I forgot birth control crowd from killing any more!!!!!

