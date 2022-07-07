ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach continues to progress on homeless housing facility development

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future homeless housing facility, a move city officials are calling a milestone.

“Homelessness is a complex challenge, and we continue to partner with 5CHC to create a multifaceted approach that addresses this issue in our city and throughout South County,” said Mayor Jeff Lee.

“Our goal is to ensure that all community members have a safe place to live, work visit and go about their daily lives, and we are thankful for 5CHC’s commitment to providing critical shelter space for our region.”

The city acquired the property at 955 South 4th Street in March 2022, and 5CHC determined that it was a viable location for a homeless housing facility based on its careful examination of other sites across the county.

“Building this homeless housing facility within our own city gives us the bandwidth to directly assist our unsheltered community while proactively planning for the future,” said City Manager Matthew Bronson.

The city purchased the property using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funding, and the 55-year ground lease allows 5CHC to build and operate a non-congregate temporary housing facility to shelter those in need.

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 20 – 30

Edgar Herman Beyer, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 20. Cesar Humerto Bonifacio Rivera Villegas, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, June 30. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Santa Barbara Independent

Rancho Sisquoc Celebrates 75 Years

Located far up the Santa Maria Valley, Rancho Sisquoc is one of Santa Barbara County’s most tremendous properties. It’s massive, at 58 square miles, being the largest private property left in the county; it’s old, as one of the last Mexican land grants before Americans took over in the 1840s, not counting the millennia of Chumash occupation; and it’s significant in all sorts of agricultural ways, from ranching to row crops to vineyards.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District layout new TK plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has a new plan for the Transitional Kindergarten program, otherwise known as 'TK.' This is a part of California's Assembly Bill 130: "Phases in TK starting in 2022-23 school year through 2025-26 school year by expanding eligibility by 2 months each year. By 2025-26, all children who The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District layout new TK plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
