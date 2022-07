Rotary Club members gathered this week to hear from a local climate professor who shared both the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy. On Wednesday, the Bryan Rotary Club held its weekly luncheon at the Stella Hotel where it was joined by Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University, who was invited as the guest speaker for the week to discuss his research on the intersection of climate change and human society.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO