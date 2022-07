A dam that has stood for nearly 90 years in Natick, Massachusetts, is falling apart, and there's a push to preserve it for future generations. The South Natick Dam has been a popular spot since it was established on the Charles River in the 1930s. It holds 160 million gallons of water, and officials are concerned about what could happen if that water would break through.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO