Odessa, MO

Odessa, Missouri, residents deal with long-lasting power outage

KCTV 5
 4 days ago

www.kctv5.com

kttn.com

Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Child Injured in Crash Near Stewartsville

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident near Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 57-year old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas was eastbound on US 36 at Stewartsville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and an embankment.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging. Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism. In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Odessa spends Wednesday without power after animal gets into substation

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Angela Brodeur’s kids were taking a swim in the pool around 1 a.m. when they noticed huge flashes near the Odessa water tower. “My youngest came running in the house and stated something was going on in town, like the town blew up, that it just lit up. He had no idea what was going on, he was just in total panic,” said Brodeur.
ODESSA, MO
KCTV 5

3 homes catch fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Driver Injured And Arrested After Hitting Spike Strips In Pursuit

A Kansas City man had serious injuries and was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 38-year-old Aaron D Dayton was being pursued by law enforcement, westbound on US 24 near Carroll County 287, Dayton’s car hit spike strips and ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturned – coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt. Dayton was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Very Relieved’: Investigators give ‘all clear’ following search for reported gunman inside Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg

HARRISONVILLE, MO
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

