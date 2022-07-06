ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Highland Park Suspect Profile, Georgia Subpoenas Trump Allies, UK Political Turmoil

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highland Park shooting suspect's digital footprint may fit into a...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Politics chat: Executive order on abortion access; Trump allies subpoenaed; jobs up

President Biden signs an executive order on abortion access, positive signs for the U.S. economy, and trouble for former President Donald Trump: we review the week in politics. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden expressed shock and sadness over the assassination of Prime Minister Abe yesterday and then remarked on how...
POTUS
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NPR

Encore: Midterms election misinformation

Even as the Jan. 6 hearings play out, election misinformation keeps spreading. NPR tracked four leaders preaching false information about election fraud at hundreds of grassroots events nationwide. MILES PARKS, HOST:. Over the past few weeks, the January 6 Commission has shown how many lives were upended by Donald Trump's...
ELECTIONS
NPR

When a first-term Democratic president struggles, people talk about Jimmy Carter

President Biden, like any second-year occupant in the Oval Office, does not much like the phrase "one-term president." As a Democrat, he presumably does not enjoy the comparison some are making between him and Jimmy Carter, the only Democratic president since the 1800s that the voters sent packing after just four years.
POTUS
NPR

Biden plans to tackle oil, human rights on trip to the Mideast

President Biden will meet with nearly a dozen Mideast leaders on a trip this week that will cover issues from Yemen to oil to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Another big story we're following is President Biden's upcoming trip to the Middle East. This week, he'll meet nearly a dozen Mideast leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, where he'll sit in on a summit of Arab leaders. One issue will be oil, with high gas prices on the minds of many Americans. But the White House is stressing a host of other issues, too, from Yemen to Ukraine. Human rights advocates wonder how their issues will fit in here. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Hey, Daniel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NPR

Sri Lanka's opposition parties hope to install a new government amid the turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's opposition political parties were meeting Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country's president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil, with protesters storming both leaders' homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis.
BUSINESS
NPR

Could Turkey block Finland and Sweden NATO membership?

It looks like commitments by Sweden and Finland to fight militant groups brought Turkey to drop objections to those countries joining NATO. But it's still not quite a closed issue in Turkey. MILES PARKS, HOST:. In late June, NATO invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance after one of...
POLITICS
NPR

Politics chat: Biden to Saudi; next Jan. 6 hearing Tues.; gun owners support control

We'll start this hour by looking ahead to President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this coming week. He's getting heat for that because of the kingdom's record on human rights. But it's also an important partner right now, especially as Biden is trying to keep oil prices down. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins us now to talk about it. Good morning, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Sri Lankan president and prime minister agree to step down amidst angry protests

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Menaka Indrakumar, a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, about the mass protests that prompted the prime minister and president to agree to step down. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The Sri Lankan president and prime minister have both agreed to step down after intense demonstrations yesterday that...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy