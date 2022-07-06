Highland Park Suspect Profile, Georgia Subpoenas Trump Allies, UK Political Turmoil

President Biden will meet with nearly a dozen Mideast leaders on a trip this week that will cover issues from Yemen to oil to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Another big story we're following is President Biden's upcoming trip to the Middle East. This week, he'll meet nearly a dozen Mideast leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, where he'll sit in on a summit of Arab leaders. One issue will be oil, with high gas prices on the minds of many Americans. But the White House is stressing a host of other issues, too, from Yemen to Ukraine. Human rights advocates wonder how their issues will fit in here. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Hey, Daniel.

POTUS ・ 13 HOURS AGO