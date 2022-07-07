ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID hospitalizations stall as new variant emerges

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqq18_0gX2oMe700
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared on January 7, 2022.  (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN /AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans say in surveys that COVID-19 is literally the least of their concerns, but new variants and frozen hospital numbers say the cause for concern isn’t gone.

Scientists are warning of two new omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5. Both are highly adapted to slipping past immunity from vaccines or previous infections, they say. Together, the two variants account for the majority of U.S. COVID cases.

As the new variant spreads, Colorado’s hospitalizations have stalled.

The number of COVID-positive patients admitted to Colorado hospitals is the same now as in late May, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

There were an average of 87 patients admitted per day on July 5, up from 81 a day in late June. Admissions have ebbed and flowed since late May, when they peaked at 112 per day.

The number of patients in hospitals with COVID has stalled as well. There were a total of 320 people in hospitals on July 5. The number of hospitalized patients has stayed near 320 since June 21.

Related
FOX31 Denver

BA.5 subvariant of omicron has strong foothold in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As the BA.5 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant strain across the country, it is likely to reach that status in Colorado if it hasn’t already, based on the trends and latest data from the state health department. According to the Colorado Department of...
FOX31 Denver

Key COVID metric on the rise in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR)– While COVID cases and hospitalizations fluctuate in the early summer months in an unstable plateau, one metric has been rising for two consistent weeks. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state’s positivity rate, or the number of COVID tests that are coming back positive, was 12.97% as of July 5. The metric has been on the rise since June 24, when it sat at 11%.
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
KKTV

Colorado sees decreases in prices at the pump

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers saw a 5 cent decrease in gas prices this week, but experts believe it may be short lived. AAA cites this drop as “market jitters” as oil traders speculated about a recession. This causes them to stop trading which lowered the price of crude oil by 20%. Crude oil makes of 60% of what you pay at the pump.
9NEWS

Extreme heat shines light on Colorado's 'heat islands'

DENVER — At a community pool in the Globeville neighborhood, dozens of families filled the water to cool off from the summer heat. It was a common sight at several spots in the Denver metro Saturday as record-setting heat hit the area. Across town, Kim Yuan-Farrell said something came...
lamarledger.com

Colorado takes over 106 oil, gas wells after crackdown on companies

State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
KDVR.com

1 in 3 Coloradans afraid of losing home in the next month

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are worried about the state’s inflated cost of living more than anything else, and they want something to change it. The nonprofit Colorado Health Foundation has been conducting an annual poll of Colorado’s top concerns for the past three years to help inform policymakers about what is top of mind for likely voters in the state. This year, Coloradans are more concerned about household finances than anything else.
FOX31 Denver

Colorado law protects those who save pets from hot cars

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado suffers sweltering heat this weekend, people are reminded to protect themselves and their pets from the dangerous temperatures. But what if a pet you find suffering in the heat isn’t your own?. Colorado law addresses pets left in hot vehicles. In Colorado, there’s...
