Red flag laws may not always prevent firearm purchases

By Vicente Arenas
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The man who has confessed to the Fourth of July massacre in Illinois had previous run-ins with the law. But he was still allowed to legally buy firearms, despite that state’s red flag laws.

It seems that even here in Colorado, skirmishes with the law may not prevent a person from owning a gun.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says Colorado’s laws work, but a person’s past may not always prevent them from buying firearms.

“But how far back do you go? That is part of the discussion between officers, the family and the court,” Spurlock said.

Polis: Colorado will refuse to comply with abortion investigations

In Illinois, officers labeled the suspected shooter a “clear and present danger” because of previous suicide attempts and threats to kill his family. Still, he was able to get clearance to purchase the guns.

“I’m just so intrigued by the idea that his father, three months after the family was scared for their own lives, would endorse this guy’s ability to buy a firearm,” former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Colorado has brought nearly 200 red flag cases

It’s the reason Rocky Mountain Gun Owners says red flag laws do not work.

“On its face, red flag laws don’t work. This is not about mental health. This is about confiscating firearms from anyone and everyone off the street. None of these things are working. So, why are we going out and trying to enact more gun laws that just don’t work?” RMGO Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said.

One study shows states with red flag laws had significantly lower firearm death rates. Another study found that Connecticut’s law helped prevent suicides .

DEA announces one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Colorado history

Still, others say helping stop gun violence starts with family members speaking up when they see a problem.

“We have to be honest as family members and loved ones and with ourselves and say, ‘Johnny is not looking right. He’s not acting right.  The best way to help him is to express my concern,’” said Shawn Worthy, human services counseling professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Expressing that concern, FOX31 was told, could help save lives.

Red flag laws have been used here in Colorado to keep guns away from people in some cases. Nearly 200 such cases have been brought before courts in the state in the past year-and-a-half.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Red-Flag Laws Are Working

As guns proliferate, cases of mass shootings are happening across America, mental health incidents rise and political discourse has turned sour, the red-flag laws enacted in Colorado more than two years ago appear to be doing the job for which they were intended. That role; to temporarily remove guns from people in a behavioral health situation who might hurt themselves or others.
Man charged for alleged threat against Colorado elections official

DENVER — A man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado's top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official, prosecutors said Friday. Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary...
Colorado law protects those who save pets from hot cars

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado suffers sweltering heat this weekend, people are reminded to protect themselves and their pets from the dangerous temperatures. But what if a pet you find suffering in the heat isn’t your own?. Colorado law addresses pets left in hot vehicles. In Colorado, there’s...
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
lamarledger.com

Colorado takes over 106 oil, gas wells after crackdown on companies

State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com

Digital license plates coming to Colorado

Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a new law taking effect next month. The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect.
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
