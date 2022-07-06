Celebration of Life for Norm Sprinthall

Kimberly L. Trott, age 56, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Kimberly was born August 5, 1965 in Southport and was the daughter of Charles H. “Skeeter” Trott and Hazel Robbins Trott of Southport. Kimberly loved music, flowers and gardening. She enjoyed crocheting...
Shearwaters – birds that live most of their lives in the open ocean – took a double whammy recently. First, a big storm in the Gulf Stream drove many toward shore. Then, Tropical Storm Colin pushed hundreds toward the southeastern N.C. coast. Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter at Oak...
When the Charters of Freedom were dedicated outside of the Judge Ola M. Lewis Brunswick County Courthouse a year ago, its dedication ceremony took place on April 16, 2021. The event featured several county officials and representatives from Foundation Forward, the nonprofit responsible for much of the fundraising efforts that paid for the Charters of Freedom, a setting showcasing replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
A makeshift boat of unknown origin washed ashore on Caswell Beach Sunday near Pinehurst Drive, raising unanswered questions about the fate of the occupants and where they departed. Curiously, another homemade, unoccupied craft apparently from Cuba washed ashore at North Topsail Beach on Tuesday. “It came out of left field,”...
I am lucky enough to live in one of Southport’s signature communities, Cades Cove, an enclave of 101 homes. Our community is vulnerable because of our immediate proximity to the proposed Project Indigo. When I asked Chad Paul what, if anything was to be built behind my house, and...
I’m beginning to believe there is a force in the universe that is preventing us from getting back close enough to what we might consider normal. The latest case in point is Tropical Storm Colin. Where in the heck did it come from? Late in the week it was just a frontal system expected to bring a little much-needed rain to the area and sometime late Friday night it morphed into a minimal tropical storm. We were surprised, as were the National Hurricane Center, Mike’s Weather Page and every other predictor of tropical weather.
I continue to follow all of the aspects of the impacts of the Indigo Project, and I am continually amazed at its size. Can the small city of Southport even handle 1,542 new dwellings over 10 years in addition to the other current new homes from other developers ,which is currently at around 600 for 2022.
The N.C. Highway 211 Southport-Supply Road expansion project is proceeding as planned, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT). The 7.2 mile expansion of N.C. 211 will go from N.C. Highway 906 at Midway Road to just east of the intersection with N.C. Highway 87 in Southport.
Two local softball teams begin play this weekend in out-of-town state tournaments. In the Dixie Belles (age 13-15) state tournament, District 9 champion South Brunswick will be competing in the nine-team tournament at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage. As the defending state champion, South has a bye in the first round in the nine-team tournament. South on Sunday will play either Montgomery County or Hope Mills.
