ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell Beach, NC

Celebration of Life for Norm Sprinthall

The State Port Pilot
 2 days ago

On Saturday, July 16, from 3 to 6 p.m., the family of Norm Sprinthall is...

stateportpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The State Port Pilot

Kimberly L. Trott

Kimberly L. Trott, age 56, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Kimberly was born August 5, 1965 in Southport and was the daughter of Charles H. “Skeeter” Trott and Hazel Robbins Trott of Southport. Kimberly loved music, flowers and gardening. She enjoyed crocheting...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Storm-stranded birds fill Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter

Shearwaters – birds that live most of their lives in the open ocean – took a double whammy recently. First, a big storm in the Gulf Stream drove many toward shore. Then, Tropical Storm Colin pushed hundreds toward the southeastern N.C. coast. Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter at Oak...
OAK ISLAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Charters of Freedom monument at courthouse to store 2087 time capsule

When the Charters of Freedom were dedicated outside of the Judge Ola M. Lewis Brunswick County Courthouse a year ago, its dedication ceremony took place on April 16, 2021. The event featured several county officials and representatives from Foundation Forward, the nonprofit responsible for much of the fundraising efforts that paid for the Charters of Freedom, a setting showcasing replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Makeshift boat washes ashore at Caswell Beach

A makeshift boat of unknown origin washed ashore on Caswell Beach Sunday near Pinehurst Drive, raising unanswered questions about the fate of the occupants and where they departed. Curiously, another homemade, unoccupied craft apparently from Cuba washed ashore at North Topsail Beach on Tuesday. “It came out of left field,”...
CASWELL BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caswell Beach, NC
The State Port Pilot

We can do better

I am lucky enough to live in one of Southport’s signature communities, Cades Cove, an enclave of 101 homes. Our community is vulnerable because of our immediate proximity to the proposed Project Indigo. When I asked Chad Paul what, if anything was to be built behind my house, and...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Fourth weekend held some surprises

I’m beginning to believe there is a force in the universe that is preventing us from getting back close enough to what we might consider normal. The latest case in point is Tropical Storm Colin. Where in the heck did it come from? Late in the week it was just a frontal system expected to bring a little much-needed rain to the area and sometime late Friday night it morphed into a minimal tropical storm. We were surprised, as were the National Hurricane Center, Mike’s Weather Page and every other predictor of tropical weather.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Impacts of Indigo

I continue to follow all of the aspects of the impacts of the Indigo Project, and I am continually amazed at its size. Can the small city of Southport even handle 1,542 new dwellings over 10 years in addition to the other current new homes from other developers ,which is currently at around 600 for 2022.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Highway 211 widening project remains on schedule

The N.C. Highway 211 Southport-Supply Road expansion project is proceeding as planned, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT). The 7.2 mile expansion of N.C. 211 will go from N.C. Highway 906 at Midway Road to just east of the intersection with N.C. Highway 87 in Southport.
SOUTHPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebration Of Life#The Arboretum Club House
The State Port Pilot

Belles, Ponytails in state softball tournaments

Two local softball teams begin play this weekend in out-of-town state tournaments. In the Dixie Belles (age 13-15) state tournament, District 9 champion South Brunswick will be competing in the nine-team tournament at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage. As the defending state champion, South has a bye in the first round in the nine-team tournament. South on Sunday will play either Montgomery County or Hope Mills.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy