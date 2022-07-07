ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota frontline worker bonuses could be dwindling

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 901,000 people have applied for...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?

Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Leadership Letter: Northeast Minnesota mayors call for a special session

From the Grand Rapids Herald Review • July 9, 2022. As mayors from cities across northeastern Minnesota, from Aitkin to the North Shore and Ely to Grand Rapids, we are incredibly disappointed that the Minnesota Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill this session, as is common the even-year of the legislative sessions. This important investment by the state helps fund capital improvement projects in communities across the state. It’s disappointing that even with a $9+ billion budget surplus, legislative leaders, and the governor couldn’t reach an agreement to get things done for the people of Minnesota.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KARE 11

Minnesota cities scramble to regulate THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNESOTA STATE
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Edibles Now Legal In Minnesota. North Dakotans Run For The Border

Now, how to explain to voters you just weren't paying attention. Conservative Minnesota lawmakers are now scrambling to come up with a reason that THC edibles are flying off the shelves throughout Minnesota. It seems the THC legalization was part of an omnibus bill that was hundreds of pages long. So the back-pedaling is sounding a lot like this from the Washington Post.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Labor Union
740thefan.com

Door opened for Minnesota veterans to apply for bonus payment

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. The Post-9-11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included in the most recent legislative session as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory. The law includes nearly $25 million for service bonuses to post-9-11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Eligible veterans or currently serving military members must have served sometime between September 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minnesota delivers new help for pregnant people, babies

Did you or a loved one recently give birth while getting your health care through Medicaid? If so, July delivered some welcome news: Pregnant Minnesotans eligible for Minnesota’s Medicaid program, called Medical Assistance, will now continue to receive Medicaid coverage for 12 months after giving birth instead of only 60 days.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
tcbmag.com

Minnesota Businesses Tap Into New THC Market

It’s been one week since Minnesota cracked open the door to the THC market, and local farms and businesses are already working to tap into new opportunities. On Aug. 1, Indeed Brewing Co. tentatively plans to launch Two Good, a seltzer that contains 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD. While it will not be sold on tap, Indeed plans to make it available for retail sales at the brewery and through third-party retailers. The brewery is also planning to bring back Lul, a CBD-infused seltzer that was briefly discontinued in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Minnesota hospital scored the highest.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Walz: Nearly 1M Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay

Gov. Tim Walz said over 900,000 Minnesotans have applied for the frontline worker "hero pay" to recognize their contributions during the COVID pandemic, which greatly surpasses the initial number expected. Last month, Walz said the original expectation was around 667,000. As a result, the governor notes that the amount people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy