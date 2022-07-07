Minnesota frontline worker bonuses could be dwindling

It’s been one week since Minnesota cracked open the door to the THC market, and local farms and businesses are already working to tap into new opportunities. On Aug. 1, Indeed Brewing Co. tentatively plans to launch Two Good, a seltzer that contains 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD. While it will not be sold on tap, Indeed plans to make it available for retail sales at the brewery and through third-party retailers. The brewery is also planning to bring back Lul, a CBD-infused seltzer that was briefly discontinued in 2020.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO