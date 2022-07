SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is no longer danger to the Salt Lake City community as result of the critical incident that occurred in the Salt Lake area on Saturday evening. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that the incident occurred in the 1400-block of South Utahan Drive. A suspect threatened officers with a firearm and has since been taken into custody. At this time, SLCPD notes that the suspect is at the hospital.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO