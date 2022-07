Chelsea are yet to sign anyone in the transfer window but if they manage to bring in all of their targets, they will be a serious force in the new season. To date, Chelsea’s business in the transfer market has been shifting players. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed the club at the end of June after their contracts expired. Saul Niguez has returned to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell at Stamford Bridge proved to be a disappointment.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO