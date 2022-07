Outage map of Tulsa area, July 6, 2022.

On Wednesday night more than 1,000 people were without power in an area east of Tulsa.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), the outage started at 5:54 p.m. due to an equipment failure at 193rd and Admiral.

At the height of the outage 1,103 customers were without power.

Almost every customers had power restored by 7 p.m..

