The Main Street Project is progressing well as we move into summer. Work continues without delays at the CVS parking lot near the Main and Prospect Streets intersection. During the week of July 11, Richards Construction will be digging three test pits along Main Street for fire hydrant relocation and verification of existing water main conditions. This work will begin at 7 pm in the following locations: 1) the entrance to the CVS parking lot, 2) the intersection of Catoonah and Main Street, and 3) the intersection of Bailey and Main Street.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO