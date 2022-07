A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City for Raheem Sterling after many weeks of speculation now the details of his deal have been agreed. Thomas Tuchel's side have been in the market for attacking reinforcements due to Romelu Lukaku leaving on loan to Inter Milan after a poor return to Stamford Bridge as well as other forwards such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic after flattering to deceive.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO