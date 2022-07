The saga involving Premier League club Manchester United and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken yet another interesting turn. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN, Ronaldo will not be part of the United squad traveling on Friday for a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia. The news comes after it was reported over this past weekend that the 37-year-old wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer to join a club participating in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO