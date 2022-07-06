ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Protests continue to preserve Berkeley’s People’s Park

By KALW
kalw.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demonstrators will gather at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Park and then march to People’s Park for a rally. Organizers are waging a vigorous campaign to preserve the park. Last week, Berkeleyside reported that a state...

www.kalw.org

indybay.org

CIP Decision Could End Rent Control

The City of Alameda already has a Capital improvement Plan (CIP) program but landlord lobbyists worked with Council Member John Knox White (so-called moderate) to get more from renters. The Alameda Renters Coalition opposed this plan last year, but renters responded with letters and speakers in protest. The CIP plan was tabled for a year but now it's back on the agenda for a City Council vote on Tuesday.
ALAMEDA, CA
#Affordable Housing#Protest#Berkeley#People S Park
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Another Round of King Tides Is On the Way

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot twice while giving a speech yesterday, by a suspect with a homemade gun, and died in the hospital hours later. [BBC]. The King Tides are returning to Bay Area shores Monday night, and are expected to peak Tuesday before receding on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
POLITICS
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
48hills.org

Profound change in SF elections takes a step forward

A Board of Supes committee today approved what could be a profound change in citywide politics—with very little visible opposition. The Rules Committee voted 3-0 to forward to the full board a City Charter amendment that would move the mayor’s race to the same year as the presidential race, potentially increasing turnout by big numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
point2homes.com

4528 Mirano Ct, Dublin, Alameda County, CA, 94568

Sukhi Kaur - 415-335-0048 - Welcome Home to resort style living in highly sought after Sorrento Community in the heart of Dublin! This gorgeous Toll Brothers offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with loft/bonus room that is great for home office. Spacious living room with fireplace, dinning room, huge family room, open chef's gourmet kitchen with high end end appliances - stove, refrigerator, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island & stone backsplash.Upstairs you will find a blissful primary retreat complete with sitting area and spa-like bath featuring large dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in closet, a huge walk-in shower, crown molding and gorgeous tile. The secondary bedrooms and baths are equally luxurious and there is hallway storage and Enjoy amenities which includes clubhouse with movie theatre, game room, gym, pool and meeting room. Walk to shopping, dining, TOP RATED schools, Fallon Sports Park and The Dublin Wave Waterpark. Mins away from BART & 580/680. MUST SEE!
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

100 affordable homes are being eyed at a site near downtown Oakland

OAKLAND — About 100 affordable homes are being eyed on a site near downtown Oakland, a project poised to provide housing for senior residents, city documents show. The units would be built on the site of a church and some apartments at the corner of West Grand Avenue and West Street, a neighborhood near downtown Oakland, according to a very preliminary application filed by the project’s developer.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
albuquerquenews.net

California enforces old law, couple fined for parking in driveway

SAN FRANCISCO, California: San Francisco residents Judy and Ed Craine were fined $1,542 this week for parking their car in the driveway in front of their own home, with the threat of a $250-per-day fee if they do not remove the car off their carpad. In an interview with ABC-affiliate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

