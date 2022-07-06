Protests continue to preserve Berkeley’s People’s Park

Sukhi Kaur - 415-335-0048 - Welcome Home to resort style living in highly sought after Sorrento Community in the heart of Dublin! This gorgeous Toll Brothers offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with loft/bonus room that is great for home office. Spacious living room with fireplace, dinning room, huge family room, open chef's gourmet kitchen with high end end appliances - stove, refrigerator, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island & stone backsplash.Upstairs you will find a blissful primary retreat complete with sitting area and spa-like bath featuring large dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in closet, a huge walk-in shower, crown molding and gorgeous tile. The secondary bedrooms and baths are equally luxurious and there is hallway storage and Enjoy amenities which includes clubhouse with movie theatre, game room, gym, pool and meeting room. Walk to shopping, dining, TOP RATED schools, Fallon Sports Park and The Dublin Wave Waterpark. Mins away from BART & 580/680. MUST SEE!
Comments / 0