Effective: 2022-07-08 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Flathead; Gallatin; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Mineral; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Sanders; Silver Bow; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 448 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS FLATHEAD GALLATIN GLACIER GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MINERAL MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SANDERS SILVER BOW TETON TOOLE

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO