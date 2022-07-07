Watch the Democratic Primary Congressional candidates debate hosted by NBC5

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After two years of modifications during the pandemic, the 45th Mayor's Cup Festival & Regatta begins Saturday at Plattsburgh City Beach. Joanne Dahlen with the Sunrise Rotary Club says this year's Mayor's Cup couldn't have come sooner. "We're now back in full force this year," Dahlen...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 45th annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival returned this year in full-swing thanks to the re-opening of the Canadian border. With the border open, people like Jessica Iafigola, from Montreal, can celebrate her 40th birthday in Plattsburgh. “We haven’t been in two years so...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council voted unanimously on Thursday to pass the new police union contract. The new contract includes a 1.5% retroactive payroll increase for active, retired, or disabled employees for the years 2017-2021 and a provision for payroll increases of 1.5% for the years 2022-2025. The...
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A SUNY Plattsburgh student is using his military training to help provide medical supplies to soldiers in Ukraine. Nicholas Arvisais-Anhalt, a biomedical sciences student at SUNY Plattsburgh and former paratrooper, said he developed a prototype individual first aid kit, or iFAK, to help Ukrainian fighters deal with field medicine shortages.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A couple from Shelburne, Vermont who recently lost their daughter after a long and often difficult illness is giving back to the nonprofit that made their child’s wish come true. Pete and Marge Serisky will take part this weekend in a fundraiser for Make-a-Wish Vermont,...
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened last night in the city's old north end. Officials said Hussein Mubarak, 21, of Burlington was shot in the head around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday near Luck street and Intervale Avenue. Mubarak was taken...
7/9/2022 — 60 years ago, one fastpitch softball tournament began at Billy Memorial Field. 60 years later, that venue has not changed. “Everyone in the community loves fast pitch softball,” said Tom Mousseau, a former catcher for the Au Sable Forks tournament team. “We’re hoping to carry on a tradition and keep it going.”
Comments / 0