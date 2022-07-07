ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Watch the Democratic Primary Congressional candidates debate hosted by NBC5

mynbc5.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 hosted a debate for...

www.mynbc5.com

mynbc5.com

Mayor's Cup Festival & Regatta heads back to the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After two years of modifications during the pandemic, the 45th Mayor's Cup Festival & Regatta begins Saturday at Plattsburgh City Beach. Joanne Dahlen with the Sunrise Rotary Club says this year's Mayor's Cup couldn't have come sooner. "We're now back in full force this year," Dahlen...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival returns full-scale

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 45th annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival returned this year in full-swing thanks to the re-opening of the Canadian border. With the border open, people like Jessica Iafigola, from Montreal, can celebrate her 40th birthday in Plattsburgh. “We haven’t been in two years so...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh Common Council approves new police union contract

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council voted unanimously on Thursday to pass the new police union contract. The new contract includes a 1.5% retroactive payroll increase for active, retired, or disabled employees for the years 2017-2021 and a provision for payroll increases of 1.5% for the years 2022-2025. The...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh student develops first aid kits for Ukrainian forces

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A SUNY Plattsburgh student is using his military training to help provide medical supplies to soldiers in Ukraine. Nicholas Arvisais-Anhalt, a biomedical sciences student at SUNY Plattsburgh and former paratrooper, said he developed a prototype individual first aid kit, or iFAK, to help Ukrainian fighters deal with field medicine shortages.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Small town fastpitch softball tournament reaches 60th anniversary

7/9/2022 — 60 years ago, one fastpitch softball tournament began at Billy Memorial Field. 60 years later, that venue has not changed. “Everyone in the community loves fast pitch softball,” said Tom Mousseau, a former catcher for the Au Sable Forks tournament team. “We’re hoping to carry on a tradition and keep it going.”
AU SABLE FORKS, NY

