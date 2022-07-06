ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Woman arrested after assault on taco vendors in South Los Angeles

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after attacking taco vendors in South Los Angeles in an incident that was caught on camera, authorities said.

Police received a report of battery around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at a South Tacos R&R location near Normandie and Slauson avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack came after the woman demanded more food from the vendors that was still being prepared, police said. The suspect was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of robbery.

Jimmy Saucez, a chef and food influencer on social media, said workers at the stand told him the woman had visited the vendor earlier in the day but had returned and demanded more food.

Footage that circulated on social media and was obtained by KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a woman yelling at the taco stand workers and tossing tins of food and liquid on the sidewalk.

The woman is also seen spitting multiple times on food and cooking areas.

She follows a worker dressed in a blue polo shirt and apron, berating the woman before punching her on the side of the head.

According to Saucez, the woman chased the worker around the area for several minutes before striking her.

The worker, identified by KTLA as Bertha Zuniga, told the station in Spanish that the attack was frightening but that she still needed to work.

After the incident and the resulting media exposure, Saucez said, the taco stand has seen a wave of support and patronage.

"Their business has grown, and their Instagram page has blown up," he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 28

Ta'Kasha N'chole
3d ago

It's truly sad that people can't make an honest living for themselves and their family without having to fear for their life/safety. All of this over some tacos and burritos. We as a people have to do better!

Reply
7
GuestfromLA
2d ago

I’m so glad this lady got caught. It made me so angry to watch her turning over food and drinks that took time and money to make. I hope this sends a message to all those free-loaders who think they can just bully these poor hardworking people.

Reply
4
Jerry Gatlin
3d ago

I am glad, she is arrested, so she won't, think, it's OK to do some thing like this...

Reply
6
Related
2urbangirls.com

South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gun violence claims another life in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. The victim, believed about 20 years old, was standing on a sidewalk when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Robbers take $60K Rolex in Rowland Heights: LASD

A man and woman were pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victims were returning to their car in the 1000 block of South Nogales Street when two men in black hoodies and gray sweatpants approached them, according to Sgt. Tinoco. Both the man and […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Tacos#Taco Day#On Food And Cooking#Violent Crime#Slauson#Ktla Tv Channel 5
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in LA County area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man who was shot to death in the unincorporated Florence-Graham area near South Los Angeles was identified Saturday. The victim was identified as Jesus Salazar of Muscoy, a San Bernardino County community, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
foxla.com

Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

CORONA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail. According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Rapper ‘Snoopy Blue’ Found Shot to Death in Car in South LA

Details are still pending Sunday following the fatal shooting of rapper Snoopy Blue in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the victim inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

2 home invasion suspects arrested after wild chase through Panorama City

At one point, the suspects drove on a curb and crashed into debris on a sidewalk. PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two men suspected of a home invasion were taken into custody Friday evening after leading police on a wild chase in Panorama City. Los Angeles Police Department officers...
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers. The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding a dispute involving a person with a gun, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Arriving...
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

La Puente Man Arrested After Assault Leaves Victim Unconscious in West Covina

WEST COVINA - A 71-year-old man remains in critical condition after a possible road rage confrontation led to an assault June 29. Walter Mauricio Madrid, 29, was arrested the day of the alleged assault, according to Los Angeles County booking records. He was booked on suspicion of battery/aggravated assault, according to the West Covina Police Department.
WEST COVINA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
354K+
Followers
65K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy