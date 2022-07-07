ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit raises questions about NYC ferry service funding

By Ayana Harry
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are new questions about the management of the New York City ferry system after a comptroller’s office audit found several questionable decisions that cost the city millions.

The city runs public ferries in all five boroughs. When NYC Ferry was launched in 2017, then Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to keep the ferry fare affordable – the same price as a ride on the subway. But five years later, City Comptroller Brad Lander is sounding the alarm.

NYC Ferry is run by the city’s Economic Development Corporation. Auditors in Lander’s office found EDC f ailed to disclose nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in ferry-related spending.

Lander also wanted to know why EDC paid $8.4 million for a ferry boat, only to then accept a ferry boat worth $2.8 million less.

“I want to know where that $2.8 million dollars is,” Lander said. “The taxpayers of New York should either get the $8.4 million ferry that they paid for or we should get that $2.8 million back.”

De Blasio responded to the comptroller’s audit, saying in a statement: “If there are issues with underreporting at EDC, or by the ferry operators, that should be remedied and whatever accountability or reforms that are needed should be adopted.”

The EDC is now working with the comptroller’s office to adopt some of his suggestions, including enhanced financial reporting on their website.

