ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Time to restore sanity to court

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 4 days ago

To overturn a bad Supreme Court decision, the same thing, that has just been done, has to be done again. Usually start with a new court line of justices, more favorable to the change. Then start a new case to go to the SCOTUS.

The allowance for abortions was made 50 years ago with the basis of privacy, in Roe vs Wade. Privacy was hinted at in the Bill of Rights, but was more direct with Supreme Court decisions like Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) Which was about privacy and a married couples’ right to use contraceptive devices, and has been extended to other rights to privacy.

Will people also try to overturn Griswold and other associated cases? We wonder what else might be changed to follow Roe. (Wade had nothing to do with that case. He was a local prosecutor and his name was handy.) Roe is a court nickname. Doe (as in Jane Doe) is a usual court nickname for a woman, but that was used by a joint case that didn’t stay joint.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the name of the case with this new decision that overturns Roe. Dobbs needs to be overturned. The first step is to vote for those who will bring the Supreme Court back to sanity. Not hard to do in Vermont.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
542
Followers
782
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy