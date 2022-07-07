ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Embassy issues security alert for northwest Baja California

By Salvador Rivera
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is warning Americans about possible increased confrontations between rival criminal organizations in Tijuana and Rosarito Beach.

And U.S. citizens are being told to expect a wider Mexican law enforcement presence due to the arrest of a prominent drug cartel leader over the weekend.

Murders of women up 85% in Tijuana this year

A news release issued by the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana says “criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed.”

The consulate has issued a Level 3 warning, which means travelers should reconsider travel to northwest Baja California due to crime and kidnappings.

