ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California woman fakes cancer, forges notes to avoid prison

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — One note submitted to the federal judge sentencing a 38-year-old California woman for embezzlement claimed that a biopsy had revealed “cancerous cells” in her uterus. Another indicated that she was undergoing a surgical procedure, and her cancer had spread to the cervix. Yet another letter warned she “cannot be exposed to COVID-19” because of her fragile state.

But federal officials say the notes and cancer were all fake, and now Ashleigh Lynn Chavez is headed to prison for three times as long. The court this week added an additional two years to her initial, one-year prison sentence.

The fake claim of having cancer kept Chavez out on bond from the time of her guilty plea in 2019 to embezzling more than $160,000 from her former employer through her sentencing hearing on March 31, 2021. The notes then bought her an additional three months of freedom by the judge who believed she was getting medical treatment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of California.

All told, Chavez was able to avoid being locked up for six months, federal officials said.

Chavez's attorney, Benjamin Kington, said in a sentencing memorandum that Chavez was "terrified" about being separated from her newborn son, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The notes also claimed she was too ill to work and could not make restitution payments to her former employer.

Two different attorneys hired by Chavez believed the notes were authentic and submitted them to the court, according to federal officials.

By August 2021, the notes forged by Chavez were asking the court to permit her to serve time in home confinement. In one forged note, attributed to a San Diego-area oncologist, Chavez wrote that “(a) year in prison could be a death sentence for my patient."

Federal authorities contacted the doctors named in the letters who denied writing them, though Chavez had been a patient of one of the physicians, according to federal officials.

“This defendant went to appalling lengths to avoid her initial prison sentence by falsifying medical documents to claim she had cancer. This offensive conduct is an affront to every person fighting that battle,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure across the U.S. for greater law enforcement transparency. Civil rights and media groups opposed the measure that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed...
PHOENIX, AZ
WOKV

NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2

DETROIT — (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash, this time one that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

‘Grandparent scam’: 3 plead guilty to defrauding seniors of $350K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three men have pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges after federal prosecutors accused them of scamming senior citizens out of $350,000. According to WJAR-TV and The Associated Press, 22-year-olds Bryan Valdez-Espinosa and Diego A. Alarcon, both of Union City, New Jersey, and Jason Hatcher, 40, of New York City, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the so-called “grandparent scam.” Hatcher also pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced in a news release Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
WOKV

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday. Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters,...
OHIO STATE
WOKV

Texas woman survives shark attack on vacation in Florida Keys

MIAMI — After more than a week of recovering from a shark bite, a Texas woman has been released from a Miami hospital. Lindsay Bruns, 35, is from Flower Mound, Texas and was visiting the Florida Keys with her husband and their two daughters on June 29 when the attack happened, WTVJ reported.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Prison#Embezzlement#Sentencing
WOKV

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WOKV

Families sue TikTok after young girls die from ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES — The parents of young girls in Texas and Wisconsin have filed a lawsuit against TikTok after their children died while taking part in a social media challenge. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by the Social Media Victims Law Center, alleges that TikTok’s algorithm made videos promoting the “Blackout Challenge” appear for both Lalani Walton, 8, and Arriani Arroyo, 9, KCEN reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cancer
WOKV

Backers of Oregon gun-safety measure hope for fall ballot

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require people to secure permits to buy firearms say concern about recent mass shootings have buoyed their effort and they have enough signatures to place it on the November ballot. The Rev. Mark Knutson,...
OREGON STATE
WOKV

States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democratic...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WOKV

Hawaii museum revisits history of gender-fluid healers

HONOLULU — (AP) — More than 500 years ago, Hawaiians placed four boulders on a Waikiki beach to honor visitors from the court of Tahiti’s king who had healed the sick. They were “mahu,” which in Hawaiian language and culture refers to someone with dual male and female spirit and a mixture of gender traits.
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
WOKV

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy