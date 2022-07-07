ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Attorney general: Sorority must refund $500K in housing fees charged to UW students

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bj5S_0gX2jIIG00

On Wednesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Alpha Omicron Pi sorority must refund or waive housing fees it charged University of Washington students during the pandemic.

According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the national sorority charged thousands of dollars in housing fees from the spring quarter of 2020 through 2021, even though students were not allowed to access sorority housing. It was a violation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency eviction moratorium.

The attorney general found out about the issue after 13 UW students complained to Ferguson’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium enforcement team.

One student wrote to the enforcement team, “It did not feel fair that I would be required to pay for the bills of the chapter house when I could not live there … At the time, I lived paycheck to paycheck and worked part-time jobs on top of my classes. I was not the only person in a tight financial situation. I knew other sisters who lost their retail jobs during the pandemic as well. But whenever we raised these health and financial concerns with our alumni advisors, we were told to focus on ‘sisterhood.’”

Due to the consent decree, a legally enforceable document filed in King County Superior Court, the sorority is being required to reimburse at least $500,000 to at least 68 students charged the housing fees.

“This sorority took advantage of students, charging them thousands of dollars for housing they could not access or use,” Ferguson said. “Alpha Omicron Pi’s actions were clear violations of the protections put in place to protect Washingtonians from the spread of COVID-19. Thanks to the students who spoke up and brought this to our attention, the sorority must cancel or refund these unlawful fees.”

According to the release, Alpha Omicron Pi charged the sorority members a housing fee of $6,250 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Members of the sorority were reportedly charged late fees, including one person who was charged more than $200 while the fees were prohibited under the governor’s moratorium, which violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

According to the release, the national sorority threatened students with the suspension of their membership and referral to debt collectors, and implied they could face lasting damage to their credit history for nonpayment.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 8, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 8, 2022. Health experts are worrying about the recent COVID-19 variants and the increasing transmission rates, so exercise some caution, particularly in crowded indoor spaces. Check your local pharmacy to see if they have vaccines for children in stock. King county cases.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Sorority ordered to refund, waive $500K in unlawful housing fees on UW students

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said national sorority Alpha Omicron Pi charged thousands in housing fees for University of Washington students during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though students were unable to access that housing. Ferguson ordered the sorority to refund or waive the housing fees, as they were...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Commissioners Vote Against Wolf-Livestock Rule

Washington will not implement wolf-livestock rules two years after Gov. Jay Inslee asked state wildlife managers to reduce the number of wolves killed. The nine-person commission voted 5-4 to not adopt the rule Friday morning. With that vote, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will continue to manage wolves...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Education
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge admonished for implying man would be raped in prison

SEATTLE — The Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished a King County District Court judge for implying in court that a defendant would be raped in prison if he didn’t change his behavior. The Seattle Times reports Judge Virginia Amato, who was elected in November 2018,...
KOIN 6 News

These 7 counties in Washington state should wear masks indoors, according to the CDC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community risk levels for Washington counties. Seven counties in the state are listed as “high” risk for COVID-19. Under this risk level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend community members wear masks in indoor public settings and other preventative measures such as being fully vaccinated against the virus.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
q13fox.com

2 WA nursing assistants disciplined for disappearing with adults in their care

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Washington nursing assistants have been charged with unprofessional conduct, accused of taking four vulnerable adults from their Pierce County residence and driving away with them. The Washington Nursing Assistant Program charged nursing assistants T. L. Nicole Emanuel and Jessica M. Newkirk in May for unprofessional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Sorority#Attorney General#College#University Of Washington
thejoltnews.com

Neighbors at The Preserve threatened with annexation and a big bill

The little-known Hopkins Drainage Ditch District #2 in Thurston County is seeking up to $380,000 from the owners of homes in The Preserve at Tumwater Place. A hearing that had been set for tomorrow, was canceled by the Ditch District Commissioners in the late afternoon today, according to Tumwater City Council Member Charlie Schneider, who is also a resident of The Preserve.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

40% of Seattle's teachers make $100,000 plus; still want 'respectful pay'

(The Center Square) – Two out of three Seattle public school teachers see themselves leaving within five years, according to a recent survey of Seattle Education Association members. The teachers union has campaigned for what it calls "respectful pay" on Facebook. So what are teachers paid?. The highest paid...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Tri-City Herald

You may have poison in your garden. Here are most fatal WA plants and how to identify them

Washington state is home to over 140 different types of noxious weeds that could be extremely dangerous for humans, animals and other plants in your garden. In a recent article, we explained what noxious weeds are, how to identify them and dispose of them when needed. But not all noxious weeds are the same. Some are extremely dangerous and need to be handled extremely carefully.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy