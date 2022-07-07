ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will enforce Tennessee’s new abortion laws?

By Chelsea Beimfohr
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Tennessee police departments say they won’t be focused on making arrests in abortion cases once the state’s trigger laws go into effect.

So who is responsible for enforcing them?

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade returned power to individual states to set their own abortion laws, and in Tennessee, almost all abortions will be illegal by the end of July .

The only exception will be in extreme cases where the procedure is necessary to prevent death or serious injury to a mother.

Knoxville native competing to become National Guard’s Best Warrior

Many in opposition fear this decision won’t leave options for women who are victims of rape and incest , and that some women will take extreme and unhealthy measures to get access to an abortion.

However, the Metro Nashville Police Department released a statement Tuesday that said they won’t be focused on arresting health care providers who perform the procedure .

“We are not abortion police. We are focused on safety and quality of life in our city through community engagement, precision policing, and organizational excellence.  There are other entities in government, particularly at the state level, that are more equipped to address issues such as this.”

When asked how the new abortion laws will be enforced, Governor Bill Lee said he wasn’t sure, and it could vary by county.

“I think that will have to be determined. It may be different locally and the state may weigh in on that. But that’s clearly something that will have to be determined moving forward,” Governor Lee said.

Tennessee’s laws will make performing an abortion a felony and subject doctors to a maximum of 15 years in prison. Mothers will not face penalties.

Comments / 29

Colleen Richardson
4d ago

I thought law enforcements job was to enforce the law. If performing an abortion is against the law then I feel law enforcement should enforce it and arrest the criminal. Personally, I think the woman should also be arrested.If I hire someone to kill someone, aren't I also guilty of murder.

Reply(11)
9
Melissa Bryant
4d ago

That is awlful,such disrespect for the law I don't care if they call themselves police officers. If you are not going to enforce the laws of thus state you need to change profession.They might as well should have said go ahead and do it we will turn our heads.So disappointed in them.

Reply(1)
3
