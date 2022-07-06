ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Juul, FDA agree to suspend court case while e-cigarette ban remains on hold

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mewz9_0gX2iJDC00
Battle on hold: An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The e-cigarette company and the FDA have agreed to put their legal battles on hold until the government completes a review of the company's product. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Juul Labs Inc. agreed on Wednesday to temporarily suspend their legal battle while the government conducts more reviews of the company’s electronic cigarettes.

The agreement comes a day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order that banned Juul’s products from the market, The Associated Press reported. The agency said that Juul’s application warranted “additional review.”

The company can continue selling its e-cigarettes, according to the federal court filing.

“With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” a Juul spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the filing, if the FDA decides to reimpose the ban, Juul will have 30 days to seek another stay, the AP reported.

Last month, Juul filed for relief from the FDA order, calling it extraordinary and unlawful, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company also questioned the handling of the announcement.

The products included in the original ban are the Juul device and four types of Juul pods: Virginia tobacco-flavored pods and menthol-flavored pods, both with nicotine concentrations of 5% and 3%, the FDA said.

Juul’s e-cigarettes contain nicotine in the form of a liquid vaporized by the device. The FDA has been concerned that they may contribute to the rise in youth vaping rates.

In 2019, the FDA banned the sale of fruity and sweet flavors of Juul’s e-cigarettes, citing concerns that they could appeal to underage users, according to Bloomberg.

According to an article published by the AP in 2021, to stay on the market, companies like Juul must provide evidence that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. That means proving that not only are adult smokers who use them more likely to quit or reduce their smoking, but also proving that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The FDA's War on Juul Will Kill People

There's something terrifying about a government so powerful that it can shut down your business overnight without even bothering to offer substantive arguments. Yet that's what U.S. Food and Drug Administration bureaucrats just did to the e-cigarette company Juul. While Juul got a stay of execution from a court, the company is one of the many victims of the FDA's counterproductive war on nicotine. Most of the other victims will be cigarette smokers.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
American Council on Science and Health

Vaping Prohibition: FDA Bans JUUL E-Cigarettes

Let's say you wanted to keep as many people smoking as possible. How would you do it? Your best move would be to restrict consumer access to the most popular and effective smoking cessation tool we know of. You could fund low-grade research attacking the product and deny you did so; you could enforce pointless regulations that effectively ban the most popular versions of the product while exempting combustible cigarettes from the same oversight.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Engadget

FDA says updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters won’t require new clinical trials

A official said vaccine makers won't need to carry out fresh clinical trials to receive approval for booster shots they're updating for newer Omicron variants. Dr. Peter Marks, who runs the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the agency will use data from trials for vaccines that target BA.1 — the Omicron variant that caused a huge surge in infections last winter — as well as manufacturing data to assess the vaccines. Safety data and preclinical data from animal studies may also be used.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodsafetynews.com

General Mills recalls certain dipz products over Salmonella concerns

General Mills of Golden Valley, MN is recalling certain “dipz” Lunch Blox products because of potential Salmonella contamination. The products were distributed in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1dibz...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Court Case#Juul Labs Inc#The Associated Press#The Wall Street Journal
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

Juul e-cigarettes officially banned in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market.In a press release issued on Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to “stop selling and distributing these products” and noted that anything “currently on market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.” They emphasized that the products that fall under the ban include the Juul device and four types of “Juul pods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD said in a statement...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reason.com

The Food & Drug Administration Has a Vaping Problem

In 2016, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) deemed electronic cigarettes and other vaping products to be "tobacco" products for the purposes of federal law. This move gave the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products legal authority to regulate vaping products like combustible cigarettes. How the FDA has proceeded to regulate such products since, however, has been something of a mess, suggesting either some degree of administrative incompetence, malice against portions of the industry, if not both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

FDA issues urgent baby formula warning: This unapproved formula can harm your child

The massive Abbott recall that led to a massive baby formula crisis isn’t the only baby health warning parents should be aware of. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a health warning for a homemade baby formula that you can liken to a product recall. That’s because the manufacturer produced the baby formula without adhering to the FDA’s regulations and without any inspections. As a result, the firm making the product has promised to stop manufacturing and selling the product.
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul products

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily suspended its recent ban on the sale of Juul Labs Inc. products as the agency investigates the issue further. The FDA announced Tuesday night on Twitter its decision to issue an administrative stay on the market denial order...
ECONOMY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy