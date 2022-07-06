ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEbnx_0gX2i0We00
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance, a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

(KTLA) — If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam. The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers still on Verizon’s 3G network. Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer make or receive calls.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Millennials#Smart Phone#Ios#U S Android#Techcrunch#Mithril Capital#American#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
WATE

Body found in Morgan County: TBI, Sheriff investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Local dog has spent over 300 days in the shelter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local dog has been patiently waiting to find a good home. The Blount Co. Animal Center needs your help. Chip, about 2 years old, is currently their longest resident. He is anxious to find a family after spending most of his life in the shelter.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Clingmans Dome name change to be discussed by Cherokee Tribal Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council is slated to discuss a resolution that, if passed, will begin the tribe’s process of petitioning the federal government to restore the name, “Kuwahi” to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
U.S. POLITICS
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy